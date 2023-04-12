Hilltop Chapel Pastor Joel Holm began the March 6 meeting of the Palisade City Council with a prayer.
City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer was attending a conference for Minnesota Rural Water. Councilor Nancy Havila and Municipal Liquor Store Manager Sharon Barnes were absent from the meeting.
Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers had attended the council’s morning workshop. Jeffers spoke about available grants designed for cities within Aitkin County.
Packer ordered two bulletin boards for the city that are expected to be delivered soon at a total cost of $1,258. One of the boards will go to the community center and the other will be placed at city hall. Logan Township paid half of the cost as it also will post information on the boards and makes use of the community center for its meetings.
Packer’s telephone line at the treatment plant was repaired and the number is 218-839-5227. Door locks at city hall were changed.
OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and Minnesota Department of Health mandated safety equipment was approved. The equipment includes: an eyewash station, smock, gloves, face shield, two hard hats, a chainsaw apron, flashing light for top of vehicle and a skid steer. It was also brought to the council’s attention that employers must provide employee restrooms according to gender and need. Requirements include a decontamination area. This was added to a USDA grant through Widseth Smith Nolting (WSN), an architecture, engineering, environmental and surveying firm.
Two new hires, one part-time and one casual, were approved for the municipal liquor store. Council member Dave Simons reported that quotes are being looked over regarding a sign and a decision about the Point Of Sale (POS) system will be made soon. POS systems are designed to assist retail organizations with built-in tools for inventory management, sales and staffing.
Clerk Kathleen Eklund updated the council with bank account balances. The balances are: muni $23,233; city $66,102; public funds $9,050; public savings $20,045; C.D. $34,624; annexation $8,325 with a total of $161,381.
Council member Sharon DeWitt gave the fire department report for Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke. DeWitt reported there is a truck parked at the fire hall and she has submitted pictures of it to the police department. The meeting minutes said, “The vehicle is an obstruction to snow plowing.” DeWitt also reported that Farrin Riggs will be the gambling manager.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting a traffic study this summer from April through October. A pneumatic tube will be placed across the Co. Rd. 3 roadway. This estimates total vehicles on a segment on any given day with all directions of travel.
Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council.
According to the “City of Palisade, MN” Facebook page:
• A farmers market organized by the Palisade Events Committee will be on Main Street every Friday starting Memorial weekend.
• The city is seeking part-time help with bids being accepted for carpentry, masonry, etc. for a future building in the city. Those interested should call 218-845-2051 or email city@frontiernet.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.