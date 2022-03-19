Hill City City Council met on March 7; Mayor Sean Lathrop and council member Dan Kingsley were absent with notice.
The Hill City Police Department has its body-worn cameras up and running. They are working as expected.
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton is requesting additional safety equipment (vests), tasers and radios to outfit new officers and upgrade existing safety gear for others. He expects much of the cost of vests will be covered by federal and state funding sources.
The council voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the new tasers, an unbudgeted expense that can be paid over five years.
Paperwork for the purchase of radios has been done. This expense is expected to be covered by a USDA small communities grant but is on hold pending a possible appropriation by the current legislature.
The city’s extra squad car is in the shop for minor repairs and maintenance.
Preparations are underway for the Spring in the Park event. Donations and prizes are coming in for that event, which is “shaping up to have some pretty awesome prizes.” Council members thanked officer Josh Kimball for his work with local area businesses to build support for the event.
The city is finalizing details on a request for bids to paint the Hill City water tower; the contract may or may not include adding a city logo to the name when the structure is repainted.
The council approved Resolution 2022-3. reestablishing precincts and the polling place. Hill City will be using mail-in ballots.
The city suspended its lodging tax for six months, while the council considers whether the tax is accomplishing the intended purpose. There was discussion about nominating a council member to sit on the board of the Hill City Convention and Tourism bureau, as a liaison with the council.
New water meters are being ordered to replace older ones; over 40 older meters have been replaced already.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Spaghetti Feed on April 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the Hill Lake Cafe.
Fire Department Annual Fish Fry will be held April 23 at the fire hall.
Spring in the Park on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. at the Hill City School.
NEXT MEETINGS
A work session at 5 p.m. on March 22, will be followed by a regular meeting of the Hill City City Council.
