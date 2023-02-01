“Thank you to everybody. It’s incredible,” said McGregor School Board member Jordan Moser.
During a regular board meeting on Jan. 23, the McGregor School Board accepted over $18,000 in donations.
Donations approved by the board include $5,000 from the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club toward a band/choir trip, $9,000 from the Samuel John Oden Memorial Fund toward the skating rink warming house, $1,500 from the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club for elementary basketball hoop adapters, $2,500 from the McGregor Lions Club and $500 from Big Sandy Lake Association toward the Kids Santa Shop.
New Hires
New hires approved by the school board include food service worker Kevin Pittman, cultural liaison worker Cynthia Douglas, junior high basketball coach Cale Perrine and junior high track coaches Michaela Jackson and Amy Gelhar.
Policy changes
The 100 and 200 series of the district’s policies have been revised.
Superintendent Brad Johnson described the revision as “most of these things that are being changed are periods, commas, things like that … Most of these have no substantial changes.”
All 200 series policies concern the school board.
Policy 209 could not be found. “We thought at one time, maybe it got pulled,” said Johnson. It is now to be re-added as the board’s code of ethics.
Johnson also noted that going through the whole policy binder is estimated to take a few years to complete.
“It’s a good refresher, especially for new board members, to really look at these policies,” said board member Jennifer Brekke.
Superintendent report
“We have an all-school reunion going on this summer,” Johnson said. The dates will be July 22-30.
“We are going to be doing breakfast … from the 24-29 and they’re wondering, would the board be willing to do some hosting of that?” asked Johnson. Some board members agreed.
The “Wizard of Oz” will be the community play. “From my understanding, they have 30 students in the elementary (grades) who will be doing the munchkins and we have at least 20 high school students who are participating as well,” explained the superintendent.
The play is set to be performed on April 21 and 22.
Johnson also noted that “I love to read” month is in February.
High School
High school principal Bob Staska gave an update on the winter formal that was after winter break. Staska noted that 65 students attended.
McGregor High School will be hosting a track meet in May.
Other Business
A job fair will be on March 14, which is also conferences night.
A mentorship program has been implemented that matches older students with elementary school students.
The board approved the 2023-2024 school year calendar.
Also discussed was whether McGregor schools would have to make up their snow days or if they would be forgiven. Johnson said he is leaning toward forgiving the days.
The next McGregor School Board meeting is a work session on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the library. Previous meeting minutes and recordings can be found online at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us/documents/district/school-board/177136.
