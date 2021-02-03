The Aitkin School Board held a work session Jan. 25 to address a handful of different items, including an informative discussion on a previous land purchase.
The board agreed to purchase the land in 2016, and that purchase has come up numerous times in the last few weeks as a potential reason why the Nov. 3 capital projects levy failed.
School superintendent Dan Stifter reviewed the purchase for the current board. The cost of the 2016 purchase was $750,000 for 221 acres of land from Gary and Mary Lindgren. The property was one of 18 parcels reviewed for purchase and a potential new school, as Stifter explained, because there was not enough land in the city limits to build a new school.
Stifter added that the board appeared to have done its due diligence in the purchase, with 40 community members involved in the process at one time or another.
“I don’t know how well that message was in the minds of our voters,” said Stifter. “There was a lot of work that went into this.”
Board member Joe Ryan added that he felt there was a “thorough process” and that “time was taken to make those decisions.” He also pointed out that he was bothered by the accusations that the board didn’t do its due diligence and that a levy might not pass until the land is sold.
Another board member pointed out that selling the land would not resolve the long-term budget issues that Aitkin is facing.
Cindi Hills said that the general public didn’t have the opportunity to see the negotiations or observe the purchase process in 2016.
“We, as board members, felt we got a good price for the land,” she said, adding that invoking eminent domain would have raised the amount paid. She also pointed out that she felt the board would be getting criticized today for not taking action if they hadn’t done anything and doesn’t feel the current financial situation is tied to that purchase.
Board President Dennis Hasskamp pointed out that he asked Stifter to get the information on the purchase ready to present so the public could be educated.
On the topic of the capital projects levy, the board also discussed whether or not to hire a communications firm again to help educate the public on the CPL. No firm decision was made as to which company to use, though Aitkin used Widseth-Smith-Nolting for the Nov. 3 election.
Ryan added that it was time to “identify why this did not work (in November), and how we’re going to move it forward.”
The district is facing between a $500,000 and $1 million shortfall, depending on how much the district invests in its school bus fleet. Reductions in staff, Stifter said, would be coming – though the district isn’t ready to share names or positions yet.
Ironically, Hills pointed out that the bus taken to a recent wrestling competition failed to start and that Stifter went “above and beyond” to ensure the team and staff could get safely back to Aitkin.
The board also gave its general agreement to using an evaluation form with Stifter in his upcoming evaluation. Stifter will work to provide long- and short-term goals for the district as well.
