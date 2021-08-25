Prior to the Aug. 16 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council, Council Member Kathy Galliger forwarded the contract between the city and David Drown Associates, who helped the city find and hire City Administrator Rose Beverly.
The contract provided the city with the assurance that the candidate would stay in the position at least 24 months; Drown will honor that agreement and will help find a replacement for a small additional cost to cover the cost of testing new candidates.
Council member Amanda Lowe suggested the city put out its own call for candidates through the League of Minnesota Cities, to save time and money. Mayor Megan Workman suggested staying with the existing contract, which is good for a total of 24 months, or until April 20, 2022.
Lowe insisted that the new candidate must live in Aitkin to demonstrate commitment to the city of Aitkin. Beverly responded that the way Lowe interrupted and spoke over her probably was more indicative of why she is leaving, than the fact that she doesn’t live in the city of Aitkin.
A motion was made to determine outside of the meeting whether there is consensus among members, and reconvene in a special meeting in two weeks to vote on how to proceed.
ADMINISTRATIVE STAFFING
Beverly requested the addition of another staff person for the administrator’s office for 2022. Duties were added to the clerk’s position when Beverly was hired, and job descriptions have been updated, but the position descriptions need to be updated to reflect the actual duties.
The clerk, deputy clerk, accounting clerk and administrator would be the full complement of city administrative staff. Cross training, vacation time, sick and maternity leave, could all be accommodated with a full staff. This would help the city retain quality staff. The city clerk training takes three years to complete and Jen Thompson is willing to undertake that training.
Beverly said if she advertised for a deputy clerk before she leaves, the city might go over budget a little, but not very much. Planning and zoning are still the responsibility of the administrator and the clerk.
Job descriptions were approved unanimously. Moving Thompson to the city clerk position was discussed.
Lowe asked whether the deputy clerk position would have to be posted internally and asked to have the position advertised. Lowe said she would check with AFSCME to see if internal posting was required.
Council approved moving Thompson to the city clerk position after checking with the union.
Creation of a deputy city clerk position was approved unanimously.
CITY PARK REMODEL
Options are being discussed with contractors for how to finish the surface of the concrete on the new hockey rink so that it can accommodate six pickleball courts during the non-hockey season.
Lowe, who is on the parks committee, said an option being discussed was to shot blast the surfaces of the courts to scarify the concrete surface. Lines would be painted on top of that, she said. Council members expressed concern that the new concrete surface might be damaged in the process, shortening its useful life. An acceptable solution would still need to preserve the integrity of the hockey rink, said Jason Henke, council member.
The cost of shot blasting is slightly less than $13,000, and the paint estimate is $5,000-6,000 for the six pickleball courts.
Aitkin Area Pickleball Association (AAPA) President John Newstrom attended the meeting to answer questions about the needs of the association.
The total cost of blasting, painting and sealing is beyond what the city has in its budget for the project. Sealing would likely need to be done every five years, Acting city street supervisor Lon Nicko thought, and Phil Martin affirmed that expectation. Future upkeep could be done by the city’s own street maintenance crew. Eventually, the paint would have to be stripped down, the longevity being somewhat dependent on weather.
Henke observed that the project was based on the courts in Nisswa.
“The idea of sandblasting a surface we paid thousands of dollars for and repainting it, is beyond ludicrous,” said Henke. “This is too far, beyond the pale for me. There is no way I can approve this. After all this time we still don’t have a court or a warming house and we have already gone over budget.”
A discussion of how to let people skate this winter, even if the facility is not completed, followed.
At that point, Newstrom pointed out that three courts is not enough to meet the needs of the pickleball-playing public, and that the association expects to see the sport grow in Aitkin.
“There are many more pickleball players in our community than there are kids who play hockey in the winter,” said Lowe. “It’s very disappointing that this has gotten this far and that we are in this position.”
Nicko urged people not to judge the facility’s progress based on a COVID-19 year.
Workman, as well as council member Leeann Moriarty agreed that the lines should just be painted and the pickleball nets be put up; whether or not the courts get used, is not the city’s responsibility.
At that point, Mary Beal of AAPA made a statement.
“There are just short of 100 pickleball players in the community,” she said. “Everything in Minnesota wears out, because of our weather. There are a number of people in our organization who gave their personal money in support of this project. Classes are being provided for free. It’s a family sport, for ALL ages of people,” she said. “We have searched so long for some support. My hope and prayer is to have a place to play pickleball.
“There’s pickleball going on both indoors and outdoors in Isle,” she added. “Nothing is 100% in Minnesota, everything is going to need maintenance. The sport is growing and it’s important to being able to attract people to live and work in Aitkin.”
Henke reiterated that it doesn’t make sense to intentionally damage the surface we just paid to have built.
“This is just not going to happen the way it was planned,” Henke said.
One hockey mom who did not give her name, stated she just wants a hockey rink, and the consensus is that the painted lines will cause the ice to melt quicker and that the surface should stay sealed. Light colors are better and the discussion was always to have a multi-purpose facility, not just hockey. The rink gets used by lots of families who skate – and not just for hockey, she said.
The parks committee doesn’t know what to do next, Lowe said. Moriarty moved that the lines get painted and the nets put up so people can start using the courts; council voted to approve, with Lowe abstaining. At that point, Newstrom asked for permission to speak. He said what the council just approved would be unsafe for any player with such a slippery surface.
“We have been cheated. We have been told to play on a court surface that is unsafe,” he said.
Nicko said that by spreading silica sand on the court, to create a non-slip surface, paint might be wiped off because it’s on top of the surface when plowing takes place in preparation for flooding the slab. The contractor the city has identified was not willing to work with that situation.
Newstrom said the association would help finance the non-slip surface for the first year if the city would paint the lines on and make it workable for pickleball and still be ready for ice making.
“It’s going to take a year to see how this works,” said Nicko.
At that point, Workman rescinded her earlier motion in order that the council consider the proposal Newstrom made. The silica sand might be damaged every year; the need to redo the surface is something that should be taken into consideration going forward. The city now plans to move forward with the project in the spring, after having ice for hockey for another year. It will find a contractor who is willing to put the lines on a gritted surface.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council will be Sept. 7 at the Aitkin Public Library.
In other city business . . .
• Acting street department supervisor, Lon NIcko, said the DNR has already put up as much signage as they are going to near the intersection of Blackrock Road and the DNR walking trail. Additional signage would be the responsibility of the city of Aitkin. Existing signs have been there for a long time, Nicko said.
The new signs have arrived and today Nicko andpolice chief Paul Ryan went to the site and examined the signs, discussing where the new signs should go.
• Motion was approved unanimously to accept the agreement between the city of Aitkin and the city’s Public Utilities Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.