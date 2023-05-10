One of the last updates on the recently completed McGregor Fire Hall project was the first matter of business at the May 2 McGregor City Council meeting. Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer, and James Carr, McGregor fire chief, were present at the meeting.
Turner announced the fire trucks had been moved from the former fire hall to the new facility. During the next few weeks, the remainder of the department’s equipment and belongings will be cleared out. The Sentence to Serve crew will be helping power wash the bays and clean the former fire hall once the department is fully moved. Turner encouraged the council to consider making the building more environmentally safe as well. According to Turner, the fire hall project was completed under budget, noting that the fire department’s budget would not need to be increased due to the construction of the new facility.
Turner expressed the department’s gratitude for the many donations to the fire hall project and thanked the council for its support over the past three years. Council member Shelly Brantner commended Turner and Carr for their dedication to the project.
“I’m excited for the future of the McGregor Fire and Ambulance Departments working together and providing really good service out of this small community,” concluded Turner.
A dedication ceremony for the new fire hall will be held Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. to coincide with the 43rd anniversary of the former fire station’s dedication.
Turner noted the fire department desires to fundraise for the purchase of new rescue equipment through a raffle and requested the council grant the department a temporary gambling license for a raffle drawing to be held Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. at the new fire hall. The request was unanimously approved.
The council approved a transfer of $1,500 from the Fire Relief Fund to the fire department for the purchase of positive promotional items.
NATURALLY BETTER
Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator, provided the council with an update on the Aitkin County Economic Development through Outdoor Recreation’s Development and Communication Plan. The plan has been established over the past several years to promote recreation and tourism and to attract new businesses and families to relocate in Aitkin County.
Jeffers reported the plan, slogan and marketing strategy were recently approved by the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners.
County-wide input sessions were held in order to aid in the plan’s development. The next step will be marketing the plan throughout Minnesota and neighboring states on a soon-to-be launched website, naturallybetterhere.com. The website should be up and running by mid-May.
Aitkin County’s many attributes will be highlighted, including the largest ATV and snowmobiling interconnected trail systems within the state, the Axtell ATV Skills Area, a mecca for birding, access to over a half-million acres of public land, one of only two dark sky facilities in the state (Long Lake Conservation Center), 300 miles of public forest roads, extensive Mississippi River frontage, entertainment, trophy fishing on nearly 400 lakes and a major kiteboarding destination.
“At the intersection of adventure and opportunity, you’ll find Aitkin County,” begins the positioning statement. “A place to own a business, start a business or grow a business with county resources and neighborly support. A place where nature abounds with plenty of room to explore and recreate...” The tagline for the plan is “Naturally Better.”
The marketing and communications campaign will include digital advertising online and on social media and YouTube. Local chambers will have the capability to upload events and information on the communication platforms.
Mayor Dake Olson commented on the need to repair or replace the existing fire tower in McGregor, a popular destination, which provides a scenic view of Big Sandy Lake. He will follow-up with the Department of Natural Resources on the matter.
POLICE
Olson discussed repeated delinquent behavior in McGregor, which has been addressed by the Aitkin County sheriff. Olson encouraged residents to contact law enforcement authorities to continue to report issues or matters of concern.
SEWER AND WATER
Head of maintenance Jeff Budnick reported culverts had been ordered through the county for Kirsch Avenue and he had obtained a bid for ditch work for $2,550 for an area near the Dairy Queen. He also noted ponds were open for summer discharge and testing.
A lengthy discussion took place on jetting (cleaning) the sewer systems and inserting a camera to film the lines for future determinations on repair and replacement. The council had previously approved the first quarter of the work in the amount of $7,900. Bollig Engineering had recommended doing the entire city at an additional cost of $16,520 or total cost of $24,420. The council directed Budnick to attempt to obtain a price reduction, proceed with the previously approved work and report back for future consideration in the fall.
COMMUNITY CENTER
A resident had inquired about using a portable fire pit at the community center for a private graduation party. Council member Terry Hensel will follow up with the building managers on the request. Budnick reported the hot water heater had been repaired at the center. The council approved a request from the ANGELS of McGregor to provide them with a reduced rate of $75 for use of the center for volunteer events.
STREETS
Budnick notified the council of extreme maintenance and repair issues on the frontage road near the airport, community center and encircling the pallet factory in town. Budnick noted ditch work and drainage in the area will be helpful, but the road is subject to a large volume of traffic from heavy trucks loading and unloading in the area. Olson will follow-up to help determine solutions, including potential rerouting of heavy traffic, long-term repairs for the road and to identify the responsibility for associated costs.
Budnick also reported on areas in front of the school and bus areas which need repair and will get quotes.
The council approved the Municipal Maintenance Agreement for County State Aid Highway (CSAH), which provides county funding for the maintenance of Maddy Street, in the amount of $9,445.58.
AIRPORT
The council discussed billing for the city clerk and maintenance department’s costs and associated overtime expenses for the airport. The council determined all costs should be charged to the airport for these expenses.
The council approved hiring Keith Hunt for lawn mowing at the airport not to exceed 20 hours per week.
LIBRARY
Hensel reported the library plans to build and complete a pavilion this year. Two bids are being acquired for replacement of the exterior cement board siding at the library. The library requested a handicap accessible door be installed for future consideration.
FIRE AND AMBULANCE
The council discussed the process for applying for positions within the fire department and the required training. Olson will get information from the Minnesota League of Cities for discussion and clarification at the next meeting.
Amanda Sample, McGregor Area Ambulance Service crew chief, reported the ambulance department could also use three more staff members. The council approved Sample’s request for $175 for a plaque and others supplies for an upcoming award ceremony to celebrate the retirement of John Bajda after 45 years of service with the ambulance department.
Quotes for new flooring for the former fire hall building will be presented in June.
TOPICS, CONCERNS
A resident requested permission to hold a spring market sale during Memorial Day weekend in McGregor. The council determined the same protocol should be followed as when vendors are in town for Wild Rice Days, including insurance provisions. Information will be forwarded to the individual.
A request to rent a vacated property for the summer months for a fifth wheel camper was declined due to lack of utility hook-ups.
The ANGELS inquired about the need for a building permit for a roof replacement on their building. It was determined the city did not require a permit for this matter.
MAINTENANCE
The council will meet on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of appointing members to the Zoning Advisory Board. Those appointed to the board should meet bi-monthly and report recommendations to the council related to zoning issues.
The council discussed the city maintenance pick-up truck. It was noted that it is still in decent operating condition, but the maintenance department should continue to budget for a future replacement.
It was noted a bill will be forthcoming in the amount of $7,000 for the agreed upon replacement of an awning on the city building which was recently sold.
CITY CLERK
The quarterly donation from the McGregor Lions Club to the city was approved in the amount of $2,250.
First quarter transfers to the city’s General Fund for 2023 were approved as follows: $2,960.85 from the ambulance account, $3,020.02 from the fire department account, $10,744.14 from the sewer account and $94,405.53 from the water account.
Liquor licenses were approved for Buckhorn Bar, Mark’s Bar and the VFW pending completion of renewal forms.
Clerk Brittany Sorensen reported employees can’t get health savings accounts (HSAs) if they are not eligible for health insurance. The issue was tabled for further discussion related to health insurance benefits.
The next city council meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at the former McGregor Fire Station.
Previous McGregor City Council minutes can be requested by contacting Clerk Sorensen by email at brittany@mcgregorcity.com.
