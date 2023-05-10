McGregor hears ‘Naturally Better’ plan

Mark Jeffers, Aitkin County Economic Development coordinator, provided the council with an update on the agency’s Development and Communication Plan. The plan has been established to promote recreation and tourism and attract new businesses and families to Aitkin County. A digital marketing campaign is underway.

 Shari Horton

One of the last updates on the recently completed McGregor Fire Hall project was the first matter of business at the May 2 McGregor City Council meeting. Scott Turner, McGregor Fire Department training officer, and James Carr, McGregor fire chief, were present at the meeting.

Turner announced the fire trucks had been moved from the former fire hall to the new facility. During the next few weeks, the remainder of the department’s equipment and belongings will be cleared out. The Sentence to Serve crew will be helping power wash the bays and clean the former fire hall once the department is fully moved. Turner encouraged the council to consider making the building more environmentally safe as well. According to Turner, the fire hall project was completed under budget, noting that the fire department’s budget would not need to be increased due to the construction of the new facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.