Second annual Palisade farmer’s market approved

The Palisade Assembly of God Church Pastor Charlie Bell began the Palisade City Council meeting with a prayer on April 3.
FARMER’S MARKET
The second annual Palisade Farmer’s Market was approved. It will be held Fridays from 1-5 p.m. beginning May 26. There is a cost of $10 per week for vendors to attend with the funds going to the Palisade Events Committee to support local programs and projects. The market location will be on Main Street.
PARK IMPROVEMENTS
Council member Sharon DeWitt spoke on behalf of residents Janet and Rodger Lindgren regarding a grant for park improvements. A request was made for a pickleball area with Swanson Park a possible location. Other improvements to the asphalt, fence etc. could be made with help from grant funding as well. Dewitt and City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer will meet with the Lindgrens and report back to the council.
CITY HALL CLEAN-UP
Palisade City Hall has been experiencing problems with fumes, mold etc. Jami has had several companies out to inspect the situation. It was advised that all fabrics, books and anything porous must be taken out of the building. All of these items were found to have an unacceptable level of dust and mold spores. The council approved plans to clean and paint the walls and ceiling of the building. A sealer will also be applied. A chair with unsafe levels of mold and dust will be replaced. The council put this on hold until it can meet in a work session later in the summer.
OTHER BUSINESS
Council member Nancy Havila requested that for the summer months the council meetings would be moved back to 6 p.m. The council did not approve this and made the decision to keep the meetings at 2 p.m.
An update on the municipal liquor store was given by manager Sharon Barnes and council member Dave Simons. A Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association annual conference was held April 29-May 2. Barnes requested to attend and was denied.
Francis Dierickx was hired at the Palisade Fire Department and Farren Riggs will meet with the council as she has been licensed as a gambling manager.
A blood drive in honor of Sarah Curtiss and Elizabeth Harwig will be held Monday, May 15 from 1-7 p.m. Sponsored by the Palisade Fire Department and First Responders, the drive will be held at the Assembly of God Church, 209 Third St. N., Palisade.
Resident Richard Ladd requested a copy of last month’s claims. The council informed him that the request must be submitted in writing. Larry Ladd requested a copy of monthly claims going back to the beginning of 2023. He also requested copies of all the employees W-2’s. Mayor Pam Nordstrom stated all requests must be presented to the council or delivered to city hall.
A response will be available at the council’s earliest convenience due to the audit and water projects happening. Due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) rules, employee W-2 information can not be released.
Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.