On May 11, Pat Scollard, crew leader of the Sentence to Service (STS) program in Aitkin County, presented the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners with a summary of the last two years of the program.
The STS program is available to non-violent offenders who have been sentenced to jail and want to reduce their jail time and fees by working on community improvement projects. In the past, STS participants have worked at the Aitkin County Fair, removed and installed Christmas lights for the city of Aitkin and rebuilt the bridge over the Ripple River at the Aitkin City Park.
Overall, in Aitkin County, 85% of the projects are done for the county, 7% are for Long Lake Conservation Center and 4% are for non-profits. STS crews also serve townships, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Rice Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
In 2019, 100 STS inmate workers contributed some 17,000 hours, saving Aitkin County over $21,000 in jail costs and saving the community nearly $170,000 on local projects.
The year 2020 was a little different, with 50 inmate workers contributing about 10,000 hours. It saved $12,000 in jail costs and saving $100,000 on community projects.
COVID-19 required inmates to quarantine for 14 days before starting the program. So if an inmate was sentenced for 16 days, they would only qualify for two days of STS versus a possible 12-14 days.
Additionally, there has been an overall decrease in jail population. Several factors account for the decrease, but alternative sentencing, such as treatment options and sobriety court, has been the driving force.
In Minnesota, 80% of the state’s counties participate in the program.
The program is operated by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, courts, and local governments. Cities, townships, counties and non-profits may submit project proposals requesting help with an upcoming community project.
