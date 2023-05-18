Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang listened to concerns at the May 9 meeting of the Garrison City Council.
Klang said his department still needs to fill eight positions but is working on retention and recruitment.
“We are stepping up visibility,” said Klang, who added that people should call his department if needed.
At the last council meeting, Mayor Loren Larson said he was concerned over the use of golf carts and four-wheelers in the city by youth between 10 and 12 and wondered about guidelines for their use.
“We don’t want to squash anyone’s fun,” Larson said, noting that it was a matter of time before someone gets hurt.
Klang said pamphlets regarding use of ATVs and golf carts are available to place at area businesses. He said there would be a deputy on hand for the July 21-23 Play Days in Garrison.
The owners of Garrison Family Foods said they have had to shorten their store hours because of “dumpster diving” in the city. The store now closes at 8 p.m. rather than 9 p.m. They said they get very little response from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department when they call.
FIRE DEPARTMENT
Fire chief Bruce Breun reported there were 16 fire calls in April.
Following a group effort by the fire department members, Breun asked that the council approve a new job description for the fire chief. Some of the changes were requiring three years experience rather than five for the assistant chief position, eliminating the EMT portion and changing to emergency responder, removing the hazardous materials portion and changing the officer qualifications. The council approved the changes with council member Aaron Eckhout abstaining.
ROUNDABOUT
There was some discussion on the roundabout proposed for Garrison. One option has three entrance/exits and the other has four, allowing access to the business district off Hwy. 169. Most residents prefer the four-way roundabout but this option will come with a large cost to the city.
“We are looking into every option to get funding,” said Larson.
OTHER BUSINESS
The council approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds for road repairs and accepted a quote from Anderson Brothers for $20,402 for the work. The work is overlay repair on Adams St. S. and patching and shouldering within the entire city.
It also approved classifying tax-forfeited property in the city as non-conservation.
Pending fees paid, background checks and certificates of insurance, liquor licenses were renewed for Andrew Kokesh VFW Club, Garrison Wine & Spirits, Holiday, Mille Lacs Liquor, Out of Place, Rocky Bottom and the Three Ps. Pending the same requirements, Mille Lacs Pawn’s license was also renewed.
An off site gambling permit was approved for July 21-23 for the Garrison Commercial Club.
