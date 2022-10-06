McGregor School Board Sept 2022

McGregor High School renovations moved previous school board meetings in the auditorium . But as of Sept. 28, meetings are back in the school’s library.

With renovations continuing to be wrapped up, McGregor School Board held its regular Sept. 28 meeting not in the auditorium, but in the library. 

Luke Nelson, from Nexus Solutions, gave an update on the renovations. Nexus Solutions is the company contracted with the McGregor school to plan and execute the renovations. 

