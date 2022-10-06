With renovations continuing to be wrapped up, McGregor School Board held its regular Sept. 28 meeting not in the auditorium, but in the library.
Luke Nelson, from Nexus Solutions, gave an update on the renovations. Nexus Solutions is the company contracted with the McGregor school to plan and execute the renovations.
The framing for the bus garage for the school is in progress and the next step is to do “the electrical and plumbing rough-ins,” explained Nelson. Sheetrock will begin after inspections are completed. Mudding, painting and other projects will be completed following this.
As for inside the school, “most of the contract work is done,” explained Nelson. “Electricians, glass (workers) and low voltage (workers) are pretty much going to be out of here by Friday.”
Temporary locks were installed on the school’s doors until the permanent Schlage door hardware is available.
A few more flooring delays have popped up and prompted “a phone conversation with the installer,” said Nelson. This revealed that the installers ran out of the flooring needed to complete the project. “They were supposed to use this 5mm flooring, which is the thicker stuff, on the commons area. But, they claimed it was stolen off the site or missing. Essentially, they don’t know,” said Nelson. In response to this, the 5mm flooring was replaced with a thinner floor, which is why the installer depleted the materials on hand.
Vice Chair Heather Sorenson inquired, “Is there any sort of repercussions for them not finishing by the second date we were promised?” Nelson was not able to provide an answer as it would be a question for Todd Richter, the senior project manager for Nexus.
Birthday books
A donation was accepted from the Round Lake Presbyterian Ladies Guild for birthday books. This is a kindergarten through sixth grade program where every week, superintendent and elementary school principal Brad Johnson, checks his list of students’ birthdays and the students pick out a book. Summer birthdays are included as celebrating half-birthdays.
“They get to pick a book and we take a picture. I put the picture in (the book) … and then I write a personal message,” explained Johnson. “The district I was in before, we always know there are some kids who never get recogized for their birthday or get a present … This is a small gesture that I could try to help make their day or week a little bit better.”
New hires
Rachele Moose was hired Oct. 3 as a preschool assistant for a period of time before she becomes the American Indian Education liason.
Other hires include Dean of Students Jamie Lukas, Gifted and Talented Advisor Dani Johnson and paraprofessional Courtney Quiroz.
Other business
A fundraiser is starting for the school with rewards for students including books, disco balls, ninja monkeys and the possibility of cold hard cash and/or an iPad.
There were eight instances since the beginning of the school year of the fire alarms going off. Most of the alarms have been set off by the contractors working in the school.
High School Principal Bob Staska, said, “the start (of) the school year has been a thousand times better than the start of last year.” He also noted that the new cellphone policy is working.
McGregor High School, like some other schools in the area, hosted Emma Benoit for a suicide awareness/prevention assembly. “I thought it was good. It was a little emotional,” said Staska. Student council members who were in attendance at the school board meeting noted that, “I think those things are really helpful.”
Benoit is featured in the film “My Ascension” which, according to its website, “is a feature length documentary that chronicles Emma’s inspiring journey and quest to walk again, as she works to bring Hope Squad, a school-based suicide prevention program, to Louisiana.” Benoit attempted suicide as a teenager. More information and her story can be found at www.myascension.us/.
The next McGregor school board meeting is a work session held on Oct. 10 and a regular meeting on Oct. 24. Previous minutes can be found online at www.mcgregor.k12.mn.us/documents/disrict/school-board/school-board-minutes/2022-minutes/284826.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.