Aitkin City Council members unanimously approved their employment agreement with incoming city administrator Mike Skrbich at their Oct. 18 regular meeting.
Skrbich began regular hours at the city offices on Oct. 25. He joked about the spelling of his name, which is Slavic/Czech in origin.
“When my grandpa got off the boat, he couldn’t afford a vowel,” Skrbich quipped.
The incoming city administrator has background in planning, logistics and quality control as well as public administration, wastewater infrastructure, bridges and other heavy infrastructure. He believes that experience gives him the knowledge needed to guide the city of Aitkin through building and other projects.
“You can make a big difference in the lives of people in the community as a city administrator,“ Skrbich said. In that regard, he has previous experience as administrator for the cities of Hoyt Lakes and Lester Prairie, Minnesota.
As a child, Skrbich had opportunities to travel in Europe as a result of his mother’s employment with the Department of Defense Schools as a teacher. She was located in Oslo for two years and then in Germany for about eight years, and the young Skrbich was able to visit her each year and travel around the area where she was working.
As far as non-work interests, Skrbich really enjoys building things and working with his hands. He also enjoys all manner of outdoor activities, hunting and fishing.
SCOUT TROOP 52
Scouts from Troop 52, their leader Kevin Flowers and American Legion Scouting liaison Jim Blakesley attended the Aitkin City Council meeting Oct. 18.
The scouts are embarking on a series of citizenship merit badge activities. Their visit last week was one activity leading to the Citizenship of Community merit badge. Next, they will work on Citizenship of the Nation, and then Citizenship of the World, Flowers told council members.
STREET DEPARTMENT
Lon Nicko, acting street department supervisor, brought three issues before the council.
Nicko spoke to the council about the purchase of paint for the new city park pickleball courts.
Street department staff has been conducting an experiment using a sealer with grit and made the determination that it did not work. Nicko worked with a local hardware store to identify a different product that will be tried next. By buying locally, Nicko thinks he can get the cost of the painting much lower than the previous estimates.
Paint could be delivered by December if ordered now. The product is clear, a tintable base. Street department staff laid out three different test plots on the hockey arena and they will be evaluated in the spring. The council approved $2,560 for the paint purchase.
Council member Amanda Lowe acknowledged that Nicko has gone “above and beyond” on this project, working with the Pickleball Association to find a good solution.
Secondly, Nicko told council members that the Aitkin Alano Club had requested a handicap parking space on First Ave. NE. Alano plans to build a ramp adjacent, if they get the parking spot they are requesting. Aitkin Public Works and the city police have expressed approval for the project. Council voted to approve the project.
Nicko also requested approval to maintain the existing plowing contract with Ritter Sewer and Excavating to plow the library and police department parking lots. This prevents over-stretching street department staff, in case anyone has to be out, or there is some kind of emergency. Ritter Sewer and Excavating was awarded the contract.
LOWE RESIGNS
Council member Amanda Lowe resigned her position on the council, effective Dec. 1. Lowe expressed regret at having to step down, but she has purchased a home outside the city limits and will no longer be eligible to represent city residents on the council. Lowe is a business owner in the city and said she plans to remain active in matters that affect the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.