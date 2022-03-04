Minnesota’s 1,780 townships will hold annual meetings on Tuesday, March 8.
Known as Township Day, these annual meetings are held every year on the second Tuesday in March. Residents of the townships will meet to voice their opinions about local issues with other township residents and also vote directly on their annual tax levy – direct democracy in action. Citizens attending annual meetings also often discuss and vote on other local issues. In addition, many of the state’s townships will hold their township officer elections on Tuesday’s Township Day.
“Township Day 2022 will put grassroots democracy on display. We encourage all residents to show up, express themselves, and weigh in on topics like their tax levy and local elections,” said Minnesota Association of Townships Executive Director, Jeff Krueger. “You can find the location and time by checking the published notice in the local newspaper, township website, or by contacting the township clerk.
There are approximately 914,174 township residents in 1,780 townships in Minnesota. Some, with populations of more than 1,000, function in much the same way as a small city.
The tradition of a town meeting has roots in colonial America. New England town meetings gave citizens a way to exercise local authority.
Townships were the original form of local government in Minnesota, established in the 1800s when Congress ordered a survey that divided the Minnesota territory into 36 square mile tracts of land.
