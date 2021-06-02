City of Aitkin Street Commissioner Bob Nicko started his career with the city working at the municipal liquor store in 1978.
By 1979 he had started working for the city street department and has led that department up to the present, becoming street commissioner on Nov. 1, 1985.
“It has been a pleasure working with Bob Nicko,” said city administrator Rose Beverly. “His dedication, selflessness, knowledge, work ethic and integrity are unmatched and irreplaceable.”
CITY AUDIT REPORT
Mary Reedy of CLA Accounting presented a brief report of the city’s recent financial audit. The report was ‘unmodified,’ which means there were no major issues with the city’s finances.
Reedy commented on a few notable items, including the observation that the city’s expenditures were about half a million dollars more than revenues.
The city fire department, however was able to create some margin in its budget because of the end of a fire truck lease agreement.
“There were no surprises,” Reedy said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• The city council approved the hiring of Robert (RJ) Kniefel as a new city police officer. Kniefel has been employed as an officer for the Hill City Police Department and as a security officer for Allina Health.
• The city council resolved to accept a federal grant reimbursement for expenses at Steve Kurtz Field (Minnesota Agreement No. 104565 for State Project No. A0101-C2).
• The city council voted to accept grant monies to support the commercial redevelopment project at 12 Third St. NE in Aitkin.
• Bolton and Menk submitted a letter stating they are able to start work on the new creamery parking lot as soon as the city council approved their proposal. The creamery lot will include an electric vehicle charging station. Construction could begin in August on the project.
• The city authorized using money from the parks fund to open a savings account to accept donations to the park improvement fund.
• Loren Solberg, former Minnesota Representative for Dist. 3B, which includes parts of Aitkin and Itasca counties, appeared at the city council meeting in his capacity of public relations for Enbridge Energy. John Eisele from Enbridge also attended.
