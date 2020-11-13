At the Nov. 2 regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council, hiring for the Aitkin Municipal Liquor Store was added to the agenda.
Council member Amanda Lowe reported that Aitkin Liquor Store manager Sam Keil requested approval to reorganize the staff to include one full-time employee with benefits.
Keil suggested that having one full-time employee and trying to retain two part-time employees would give the city-owned business more stability and options to be able to delegate to a more stable, full-time employee at grade 2 step 1. The full time person would have benefits as a union member. The recent increase in gross sales has enabled the city to consider hiring a full-time employee. City council members approved the plan unanimously.
MAYOR’S REPORT
Mayor Gary Tibbitts reported that he had been working with the Knights of Columbus on the annual Coats for Kids drive.
The non-profit handed out over 600 coats and 250 pairs of snow pants, as well as some gloves and hats, Tibbitts reported. The new garments were handed out at various locations around the county, to help ensure that local kids do not go into the winter months without warm outerwear.
After the meeting adjourned, the mayor spoke about attending an online informational meeting of elected officials hosted by Enbridge Energy, Inc. communications staff on Oct. 28.
The webinar lasted about an hour and was not open to the public or media. During the webinar, Enbridge said that in the event that all the permits come through, “which it looks as though they are,” Tibbitts said, Enbridge will be able to start work in Sector 4 this winter. Sector 4 is the part of the proposed pipeline that includes Aitkin County.
“Enbridge told attendees that other parts of the pipeline will be started simultaneously, probably around the end of November,” Tibbitts said.
Enbridge assured elected officials that 50% of the workers hired in Aitkin County will be 49ers (construction union members) from the state of Minnesota. Enbridge also has a quota of American Indian workers. For the other workers, Tibbitts said Enbridge will will be drawing from Montana and other states where there are workers who have experience with pipeline construction.
Contractors are finding accommodation for temporary workers all around the county and in Grand Rapids.
Tibbitts said Enbridge reported working with Riverwood on a COVID-19 response plan for pipeline workers. The imported workers are being told to “stay out of bars,” but they are also likely to be sharing accommodation and eating in local establishments. That could create a risk for community spread of the virus.
ADMINISTRATOR’S UPDATE
Aitkin City Administrator Rose Beverly tried using plexiglass shields that were acquired in preparation for last Tuesday’s election in front of the city council members, as an experiment to see whether they improved the ability of members to be heard on the Facebook Live feed.
“Citizens who are trying to follow the city council meeting on Facebook have been providing feedback that it’s hard to understand members who are speaking while wearing masks,” Beverly said. Outgoing council member Erin Wagner said she was more comfortable just wearing mask, so the experiment was terminated and the shields were taken down.
CARES ACT FUNDING
Beverly reported that the county has given out a large amount of CARES Act funding allocated to the city to various businesses in the city, as approved at a previous city council meeting.
The next city council meeting is planned for Monday, Nov. 16. The agenda will be posted online at the city’s web page. www.ci.aitkin.mn.us.
