The Aitkin County Board honored its veteran employees at a reception during the Nov. 8 board meeting. They are: front, from left, Jody Grund, Paula Arimborgo and Penny Harms; back, Butch Olson, Paul Kazmerzak, Allen Lundquist, Carter Johnson, Andrew Carlstrom, Josh Hughley and Jeff Schmitt.
Jessica Johnson provided an update on Talon Metals activities in the Tamarack area to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners at the Nov. 8 regular meeting.
Johnson, Community Outreach and Government Relations manager, said the Talon Metals team has grown with 87 employees now, 69 of them at the Tamarack site. “There are now more employees in Tamarack than the population of 62.” She said data is being gathered for the next step which is an environmental review set for February.
“There is a lot of interest in the baseline water data,” she noted. The public can see the results on the website, https://talonmetals.com/.
Tamarack is currently the only development-stage high-grade nickel project in the U.S. with a goal to provide a domestic source of nickel for the U.S.-made electric vehicles. Johnson said Talon Metals, in partnership with Rio Tinto, has an agreement with Tesla for this purpose.
Exploration drilling has been ongoing near Tamarack since 2002. The company has five drill rigs, soon to number six. “The two newer rigs are capable of drilling twice as deep as the previous rigs, she said.
“Health and safety is a top priority,” Johnson said, adding that the company has guided more than 30 tours this year, held seven community meetings and maintains an open door policy.
An underground mine design is being created with production expected about 2026. Covered railcars will take ore to a facility in Mercer County in North Dakota which will “significantly reduce the land disturbance,” according to Johnson. In North Dakota, the metals will be separated from other components and the tailings stored there.
“They plan to mix tailings with fly ash to neutralize and buffer the tailings against acid generation,” Johnson said.
Talon has been selected by U.S. department of Energy to receive a $114.8 million grant for the construction of a better mineral processing facility in North Dakota.
Broadband update
Stacy Cluff gave an update on the broadband project by Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative in the McGrath area. The low bid was accepted on this project and 97 customers have signed up. The broadband expansion is expected for next summer depending on the supply chain, Cluff said. She added that the East Lake area will be finished this month and hooked up next month. MLEC now serves 2,300 customers with 1,000 more to be added. More broadband projects are planned as MLEC awaits notice of grants.
Green light
The board approved a resolution to conduct Operation Green Light for a week at the government center. Penny Harms and Josh Hughley said this is an initiative designed to shed a light on the service of U.S. veterans. (See Aitkin Age story page 1, Nov. 9, 2022).
Veterans honored
The board recessed for a time to hold a reception with refreshments to honor Aitkin County employees who are veterans.
United way
Jon Aga from Lakes Area United Way spoke to the board about the organization’s activities in Crow Wing County and announced it has expanded this year to help nonprofits in Cass and Aitkin counties.
He said United Way administrates Imagination Library and would like to partner with local organizations and employers to help support this program.
In 2021-2022, United way served 65,128 meals to those in need, mailed 17,305 books to children age 0-5; provided 8,545 families with safe environments; and assisted 1,695 people with basic needs.
Audit services
Administrator Jessica Seibert reviewed the three bids for 2022 and 2023 audit services, noting comparisons cannot be made equally. Bidders were Adbo, Brady Martz and CliftonAllenLarson. The board accepted the bid from CliftonAllenLarson for one year only and will revisit what it wants to do for 2023.
The next meeting of the Aitkin County Board is 9 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22.
