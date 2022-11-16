Aitkin County Board honored its veterans

The Aitkin County Board honored its veteran employees at a reception during the Nov. 8 board meeting. They are: front, from left, Jody Grund, Paula Arimborgo and Penny Harms; back, Butch Olson, Paul Kazmerzak, Allen Lundquist, Carter Johnson, Andrew Carlstrom, Josh Hughley and Jeff Schmitt.

Jessica Johnson provided an update on Talon Metals activities in the Tamarack area to the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners at the Nov. 8 regular meeting.

Johnson, Community Outreach and Government Relations manager, said the Talon Metals team has grown with 87 employees now, 69 of them at the Tamarack site. “There are now more employees in Tamarack than the population of 62.” She said data is being gathered for the next step which is an environmental review set for February.

