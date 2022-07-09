Jessica Johnson, Talon Metals community relations lead, gave a status report on the proposed Tamarack nickel mine to the Aitkin County Natural Resources Advisory Committee at its June 13 regular meeting. Johnson is also a Long Lake Foundation board member.
In response to a committee member’s question about how many people will be employed by the proposed underground mine, Johnson said, “Our current preliminary economic assessment estimates around 400 jobs.”
Johnson added some context by saying, “In terms of nickel grades, this is a high grade deposit (Tamarack), which means the nickel within the rock is more concentrated rather than scattered about.” Johnson explained the concentrated deposit allows the mining to take place under the ground rather than creating an open pit mine. The deposit has grades of up to 12% nickel as compared to the global average of about 1% nickel, she said.
Johnson told committee members that in January 2022, Talon signed an agreement with electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla to provide the nickel for its lithium ion battery production.
Part of Talon’s preliminary plan for mine tailings is to do what Johnson called a “paste backfill,” pumping tailings mixed with concrete back into the void created by removing the ore from the ground. The Tamarack Project received funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to do a carbon mineralization research project. For three years the Department of Energy and Rio Tinto researchers will examine the potential of carbon mineralization to take place at Tamarack. The process combines carbon dioxide with magnesium or calcium to form a carbonate mineral.
Part of the ongoing research is to understand the water use that will take place during the mining. Talon Metals is starting to build out a water model for the project. The existing PEA, or preliminary economic assessment, stated the number (2.6 million gallons per day). Feasibility study should be done by the first quarter of next year. “There will be water treatment before discharging water into the environment,” Johnson said .
The Eagle mine (an underground, high-grade nickel and copper mine located in western Marquette County of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula) has the same kind of portal and decline ramps similar to what is planned for Tamarack; Johnson thought that perhaps Talon’s Tamarack water treatment could be similar to those in place at Eagle. Johnson concluded her comments by saying, “This is the stage that we want to be gathering input from people; we consider the suggestions that people submit during the public information period.”
NRAC Bylaws changes
Aitkin County Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson spoke about changes to the bylaws; since the last meeting he reviewed the bylaws. Thompson reviewed the suggested changes with the committee.
Representation of natural resource professionals was one part of the bylaws being discussed; whether representatives of natural resource management agencies should be replaced by similar professionals if they don’t attend meetings regularly. Committee members voted to table the approval of the bylaws until the changes are made, with the intention of voting on the changes at the committee’s July meeting.
Timber auction
The May 2022 in-person timber auction was one of the smaller auctions in recent times. Twenty tracts were offered, with 17 being sold at the auction and another sold about a week later. Total revenue generated was $488,724. Total volume sold was 14,600 cords. Average bid-up price over appraised value was 80%, highest was 302%.
Aspen pulp and bolts price has been staying fairly close to the $39-40/cord for some time. At the May auction the price for that category averaged $40.40 per cord.
The Potlatch Mill has been running fairly low on wood; Potlatch buyers scooped up the the red pine on the Aitkin County auction, squeezing out other bidders. Pine and spruce on the auction is getting bid up very high right now, Thompson reported.
Land exchange
A landowner approached the Aitkin County Land Department with 40 acres of land to exchange with another 40 acres they owned. The two parcels of county land have already been designated as desirable for county management; “A very nice oak resource has been managed by the county and we have invested in it,” Thompson said.
Depending on where the platted township road lies, giving up the parcel could cause the county to lose some access to managed land. The committee voted unanimously to deny the request for a land exchange.
Parks and Trails
Campground receipts indicate that campgrounds are doing very well for Aitkin County. Parks and Trails Supervisor Chris Johnson provided a report to the committee with details.
The summer Parks and Trails staff is back on board after a winter break and is working to keep campgrounds in good shape.
Trails opened up on May 14 and counters were out right away to keep track of trail use.
The Mille Lacs Connector ATV Trail was on the county board agenda June 14; the proposed route is being evaluated for archaeological and other protected features.
There will be a public informational meeting at the Mille Lacs Trails clubhouse on July 12 at 6:30 p.m. for people who want to know more or have input.
Trail closure notifications are dynamic right now. Prospective trail users should check the Aitkin County website for the latest information on closures because of recent severe storms.
LLCC report
The Long Lake Foundation is making preparations for its annual Aitkin County Fair fundraising breakfast.
Foundation chair Bob Marcum gave an update on that and other fundraising efforts being pursued by the foundation board.
“The 250,000th student came through the doors this year; next year will be the 60th anniversary of the Long Lake Conservation Center, Minnesota’s first environmental learning center,” said Marcum.
The Rivers and Lakes Fair was held at LLCC on June 18. This was the first time the event had been held at the center.
The next regular NRAC meeting is July 11.
