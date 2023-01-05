Outgoing Aitkin County Commissioner for District 5, Anne Marcotte, was a guest speaker at the Hill City City Council meeting held Dec. 27. She was recognized for the work she did for Hill City during her 12 years representing the city and district.
Marcotte talked about some of the ways she represented the area at the county level, “I felt as though my presence on the board really brought attention to our area. I’m very proud of that.”
She also spoke in more detail about PILT, Payment in Lieu of Taxes. Marcotte explained how there were several contradictions between PILT studies, the legislative intent expressed in state statute and the distribution of PILT funds statewide. The newly elected commissioners will be picking up where departing commissioners left off as far as pursuing equity in this matter.
When Marcotte had finished speaking, she was presented with a certificate and plant from the council. “You have done a lot for the city and we appreciate your involvement,” said Mayor Sean Lathrop.
Narcan policy
A Narcan policy was approved for the city police department. Narcan is a medication used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Public Safety Director Ron Saxton said he had been contacted by Hill City School Superintendent Adam Johnson regarding incidents at a nearby school where Narcan had to be administered to an overdosed child.
Saxton said that the cost is $45 per dose but the medication must be purchased by the case. “I think with the fentanyl issues that we’re seeing, that stuff you touch it and you’re dead in a few minutes if you don’t have this stuff (Narcan), so I’d like to get it approved and get an initial order of Narcan.” Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine according to the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website said it is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S. and “over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.”
Saxton told the council about someone in Ohio who had a glove tear and she came into contact with fentanyl, “they shot her with Narcan three times before she came back.”
Saxton will order a case of Narcan.
Outgoing council members
Lathrop acknowledged councilors Brenda James and Dan Kingsley for their service on the council. “Thank you, we’ve accomplished a lot,” said Lathrop. Kingsley will still take the lead on the electric sign project for the time being. George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, also thanked the council members, “It was great working with you.”
Waste billing
Bills falling under the new contract rates from Waste Management have been sent and the city has received several phone calls about the amounts on resident bills. Clerk Tami Meyer said, “We received three calls first thing this morning. We have people very upset that their bill has doubled. Two of those three had contacted Waste Management prior to calling city hall. A Waste Management representative told them ‘The city has requested a new contract and requested higher rates.’”
When the previous contract expired the council received quotes from Waste Management and Norland Environmental Service Inc. which were approximately the same in rates. The city would like residents to know that the city did not request a higher rate; the new contract rates were set by the waste removal and recycling services company.
Council member Dave Lange also wanted residents to know that if they fall into the age category they are eligible for a senior citizen rate from Waste Management. “It’s a significant savings,” said Kingsley.
Other business
The city has been working on an electronic sign project since December of last year. In previous council discussions, it was said that the large sign would be a convenient way to get messages to the community. The Hill City Lions Club made a donation of $5,000 to go toward the electric sign project.
Hill City Police Officer Jordan Zempel will attend Minnesota DARE officer training starting in January.
A storage container to house the playground equipment until it can be placed at the park will be ordered.
The 2023 budget with the final numbers being revenue $642,266, expenditures $709,607.57 and the levy set at $233,795 was approved with Kingsley opposed.
The Hill City Lions Club will hold its 24th annual ice fishing contest Saturday, Feb. 11 from 12-3 p.m. at Hill Lake in front of the beach. There will be prizes and concessions available.
A seasonal stop sign will be placed at Henrietta Ave. and Cedar St. and Ione Ave. and Elm St. from Nov. 1 through April 15 annually.” The city will remove the North/South stop sign on Cedar St. at the Henrietta Ave. intersection and the East/West stop sign on Ione Ave. at the Elm St. intersection for the season from Nov. 1-April 15 .
A school police partnership agreement was approved. The city will provide the services of one police officer to assist the Hill City School District in the prevention and diversion of juvenile problem behavior. The district will pay the city $15,000 for the liaison officer’s two days/eight hours a week service annually.
The next regular meeting of the Hill City City Council will be Tuesday, Jan. 10 and will include swearing in of the new council.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.