HCCC Ann Marcotte farewell

Aitkin County Commissioner Ann Marcotte was recognized for her service to her district at the Hill City City Council meeting held Dec. 27. Pictured, from left: Dave Lange, Brenda James, Marcotte, Sean Lathrop and Dan Kingsley.

Outgoing Aitkin County Commissioner for District 5, Anne Marcotte, was a guest speaker at the Hill City City Council meeting held Dec. 27. She was recognized for the work she did for Hill City during her 12 years representing the city and district. 

Marcotte talked about some of the ways she represented the area at the county level, “I felt as though my presence on the board really brought attention to our area. I’m very proud of that.”

