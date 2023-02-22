Bill Becker at HCCC

Bill Becker (at the podium) spoke to the Hill City City Council about suicide prevention Feb. 14. Pictured with Becker, from left: Sean Lathrop, Tom Semler, Dave Lange.

Bill Becker with American Legion Post 340, began the Feb. 14 meeting of the Hill City City Council speaking about suicide prevention. Council member Lin Benson was absent.

Becker talked about a “Be the One” initiative, “Be the One aims to reduce the rate of veteran suicide.” Becker informed the council about Question, Persuade, Refer or QPR. “As humans, we don’t want to dig too deep in someone’s life,” said Becker. “Suicide prevention comes down to having compassion for other people, it takes someone to understand that all lives are important. Veterans, non veterans, we’re all human. At the end of the day, it takes time and compassion to ask the questions. It makes a world of difference.” Becker said that most veterans can be “a little more guarded” than civilians and explained that it may take extra questions and attention to assist them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.