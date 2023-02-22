Bill Becker with American Legion Post 340, began the Feb. 14 meeting of the Hill City City Council speaking about suicide prevention. Council member Lin Benson was absent.
Becker talked about a “Be the One” initiative, “Be the One aims to reduce the rate of veteran suicide.” Becker informed the council about Question, Persuade, Refer or QPR. “As humans, we don’t want to dig too deep in someone’s life,” said Becker. “Suicide prevention comes down to having compassion for other people, it takes someone to understand that all lives are important. Veterans, non veterans, we’re all human. At the end of the day, it takes time and compassion to ask the questions. It makes a world of difference.” Becker said that most veterans can be “a little more guarded” than civilians and explained that it may take extra questions and attention to assist them.
Starting Jan. 17, veterans in suicidal crisis are able to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for emergency care at no cost. This includes inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit. See more at www.va.gov. Help is also available 24 hours a day by calling 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
There is American Legion suicide prevention training available for organizations and individuals to learn how to recognize suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative and proven suicide prevention. Becker said that if the council would be interested to contact him, he can get the training set up.
Events/planning committee
Committee member Bill Klennert addressed the council regarding a budget for the Events/Planning Committee.
Klennert would like to have a budget available for use without getting council approval first.
The council approved a $12,000 Fourth of July budget for the committee.
The committee submitted a summary of its last meeting to the council. The summary included information about the recent Winter at the Beach event and medallion hunt. The Lions Club Fishing Contest was held on Feb. 11. A spring/Easter egg hunt is being planned and tentatively scheduled for Saturday, April 8. The group is looking for businesses to help with donating bicycles for children’s prizes.
The Fourth of July will be on a Tuesday this year and the committee discussed if it would be better to have the fireworks on the weekend since most people will have to work on July 5. The response was that it would be the decision of the fire department.
Benson provided a letter to the council giving her support to the city for taking on the responsibility of fiscal agent for the Events and Planning Committee. She said, “As I stated when the city was first approached, I do not want the city to become the chamber.” When talking about staff involvement on the committee, she added, “If any of our staff chooses, as community members, to be involved with the events committee, that is up to them. They should not be directed or asked by a city official to participate. We can be supportive without being in charge.”
City employees helping with events and business involvement was reviewed. Committee member Jane Bristow said, “We love donations but we need the hands.” Bristow talked about events needing to benefit the businesses more to generate money and bring more people to the area. Bristow and Klennert agreed that it seems to be the same people consistently volunteering time to assist the committee with events and they’d like more community/business involvement.
Community Economic Development Associates (CEDA) was brought up by Lathrop. A grant was received by the city from the Blandin Foundation that included CEDA funding. Meyer will contact the CEDA representative and the council will hold a work session.
Public works
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works, reported to the council. Casper’s report included information about regular maintenance duties that had been performed and that the roof of city hall had been shoveled and the furnace in the storage garage by the pump house had been repaired.
The Minnesota Department of Health had been in the area performing routine testing. The public works department thanked those who have been helping while Casper is on light duty due to a fall he suffered Jan. 25.
Fire
A new air compressor was installed at the fire hall. The fire department and first responders answered 11 incident calls during the month of January.
Police
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton submitted a report for the Hill City Police Department. Saxton said that he and Mayor Dave Lange attended officer Jordan Zempel’s graduation from the DARE program.
Saxton gave an update on the staffing situation and said that Officer Erik Skahl plans to return to duty March 4. Skahl is currently at part-time hours and has some lingering issues as a result of an automobile crash on Oct. 21 while he was off-duty.
Saxton will order two Motorola radios for the police at a cost of $11,456 which includes programming, lapel mics and extra batteries.
A Narcan policy was approved for the city police department in December. Narcan is a medication used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Officers have started carrying Narcan, said Saxton. The medication is in police squad cars, at city hall, at the school and several emergency medical responders have it.
Saxton talked about a “Donuts with Dawn” event recently attended. Donuts with Dawn is coordinated by Aitkin County CARE to assist seniors with learning about scams that could impact their lives and how best to protect themselves.
Clerk
Clerk Tami Meyer said in her report that she and Deputy Clerk Brandi Caverly are working on year-end numbers.
Caverly is also working on the Waste Management/utility bill comparison.
Mayor
Lange submitted a report with information about a concern that there was a violation of the open meeting law. He explained that the council should not respond in a group text as that changes the text to a discussion and could be a violation. Those who reply should do so singly.
Lange said he had met with the construction foreman at the Quadna Lodge. Paul Bertelson is Minneapolis property manager and his trust purchased the Quadna Lodge property in October 2020. “It’s looking pretty nice in there,” said Lange. Some areas are still needing some major work finished yet though, “It will be impressive when they are done.”
Other business
After reviewing different meal reimbursement policies from other towns, the council made a decision to set the reimbursement rate at $60 for a half day and $90 for a full day with receipts required and no alcohol reimbursement.
Meyer and Caverly will attend Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association of Minnesota (MCFOA) Annual Conference Tuesday, March 21 through Friday, March 24 in St. Cloud. The event is a training opportunity offering education and professional development with networking.
Council member Lin Benson will attend City Day on the Hill. The League of Minnesota Cities will host the event formerly known as the legislative conference in March. Benson will hear about legislative issues impacting cities, legislative proposals and more.
Temporary help pay was talked about and a rate set at $23 per hour for temporary staff.
A donation request was received from Aitkin County Search and Rescue. The council decided to raise the amount donated to the group from $500 to $750.
The city will buy a full page advertisement in the Hill City School yearbook.
Upcoming meetings
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 p.m. CIP meeting; Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5 p.m. work session; Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. regular meeting.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.