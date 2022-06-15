The buzz is everywhere

At its June 6 regular meeting, one topic that Aitkin City Council members tried to address was the plague of mosquitoes spoiling everyone’s “outside time.”
It’s Minnesota; residents expect to deal with mosquitoes. But after the recent unusually heavy rains, flooded areas are providing a breeding ground for a bumper crop of the biting pests.
The short summer is always packed with outdoor activities like festivals, parties, vacations, gardening and yard work. Complaints from citizens about mosquitoes and requests for spraying the park are coming in to the city administration.
City council members spoke about the possibility of hiring someone to spray for the mosquitos. “With the extra effort that we are doing to bring people to the city park … is that something that the city wants to think about, maybe even get some quotes to do?” said Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman.
The Aitkin County Fairgrounds are always sprayed prior to the fair, which is July 6-9 this year. However, other parts of Aitkin are not usually sprayed for mosquitoes.
Council member Kathy Galliger expressed concern about the bees.
In a unanimous vote, the council approved spending up to $1,000 on the effort to reduce the mosquito load in those areas.
The city doesn’t own the equipment needed to spray for mosquitoes, so a licensed pest control contractor would have to be hired to do the work.
The council also discussed including a line item in future budgets to fund spraying if the need presents itself in future years.
ANNUAL AUDIT
Mary Reedy from Clifton Larson Allen (the city’s audit firm) gave a presentation about the city of Aitkin’s 2021 financial audit.
Reedy reported that the city had received an unmodified report with only three material weaknesses related to internal control of the city’s business: Lack of material separation of duties; auditor drafts financial statements and notes and material audit adjustments.
Needed changes to software were completed with assistance from CLA, which helped with training.
Legal compliance findings noted by Reedy included conflicts of interest in certain cases where city officials have a financial interest in the outcome of a vote but have voted anyway. She said in those cases officials must abstain and record in the minutes that they did so.
The city’s outstanding indebtedness report was not filed on time and was also noted in the audit.
City administrator Mike Skrbich commented that these issues are faced by small cities everywhere, because of the small size of their staffs.
The liquor store audit showed that the business was paying all its own expenses out of revenues.
The full audit report is available at the city of Aitkin offices.
PARK CAMERAS
Skrbich stated, “We have our new park cameras and they don’t work very well.” The council talked about how it’s not a WiFi issue since the cameras are wired in.
“It’s not just one camera (having issues); it’s all six of them,” said street commissioner Lon Nicko.
Aitkin Police Chief Paul Ryan said that with all the vandalism the city has been experiencing, the police department has not been able to identify any people or vehicles from the footage captured by the new cameras.
City administration will be contacting the company that supplied the cameras to determine the best course of action.
OTHER BUSINESS
Aitkin Chamber of Commerce was granted a permit for a second Paddle your Glass Off event. The city granted a temporary liquor license and the use of a small area of public land near the campground for the event.
JET Interactive will be organizing a career event. “It’s like a touch-a-truck event, said Nicko. “... for kids to see that there’s, you know jobs outside of office jobs.”
Nicko requested permission for himself and the Aitkin Street Department to participate in the event. It was unanimously approved.
A ‘walkable city’ audit will take place on July 21 at 7:30 a.m. at the library. The walk will assess safety and access for those who walk or bike. Grant applications often require evidence that can be gathered through interactive events such as these.
Henke said the parks committee had met and identified three top priorities for the park remodel: Warming house, updated playground equipment and refurbishing the park pavilion.
“My take on it is, I feel like we need to decide what we’re going to do and then do it really well,” said Henke. “... be the best park we can be with what we have to work with there.”
Confluence is the consulting firm that will walk through the park and meet with the parks committee. Workman will attend the meeting on the city’s behalf.
The next regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council is Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m., at the Aitkin Public Library.
To view the minutes from Aitkin City Council meetings, go to: www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=4BA92925-71A6-4AC7-8649-99AA9ED87974.
