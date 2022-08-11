Mike Skrbich, the Aitkin city administrator, is working on getting funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the roof repair project at the police department. Construction is planned to start this fall. Skrbich reported this at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Aitkin City Council.
Reimbursement request
Input is needed from the city attorney or a tax attorney before the council can vote on a moving reimbursement request for Skrbich.
Skrbich’s contract was drawn up by David Drown Associates, which is a company the city has worked with in the past to advise on other topics like tax increment financing.
“There are no details of what exactly moving expenses means,” said council member Leeann Moriarty.
“I would assume moving expenses means renting a truck or boxes or mileage,” said council member Jason Henke. “It’s certainly new ground to help pay a down payment on someone’s house.”
Moriarty went on to explain, “From what I know, what moving expenses are, this particular item would be a taxable item.”
The next step for the council is to send the request to the Aitkin City Attorney, Henry Brucker, and table the discussion until the next meeting.
Ripplesippi
Ripplesippi music festival requested a permit for overnight closure from the intersection on Third Street/Minnesota Avenue to the intersection of Fourth Street. This is due to the fact that this year’s Ripplesippi is now a longer, day and a half, event compared to previous years. “As (the) town is growing, these festivals are getting bigger,” said Aitkin’s Public Works Supervisor Lon Nicko, “which is good.”
“With that, it’s work that we have to do at the city level,” explained Nicko. “This permit request was just turned in late last week and there was not much notice for Paul (Aitkin Chief of Police Paul Ryan) for having officers staffed.”
“We’ll get through this one, but in the future, there is going to be some kind of a process we need to work through … to get these events a little more streamlined and processed so there aren’t these last-minute (things) that come with it,” continued the public works supervisor. Nicko explained that with this permit request, he doesn’t currently have the equipment needed to close down a street with overnight detours, which requires signs with lights.
Parking with these events is also a potential issue since spectator parking could take away from downtown business parking in Aitkin.
Nicko asked if anyone goes to another city’s similar event to “keep your eyes out (to) see what they’re doing, see what’s in place.”
Ryan added, “They run them really well, don’t get me wrong. We’ve never had issues, so we’re not complaining in that way.” In one of the past events held in Aitkin, Ryan got a call on the day of the event and therefore did not have enough officers scheduled. In the future for smoother planning, Ryan would like ample time in advance with estimated numbers of attendees.
“When you guys get a more definite plan in place, just bring it to the council and we’ll review it to see if it works for the city,” said Moriarty.
A motion was passed to approve the special event permit for Ripplesippi.
Election time
“As people are getting into the spirit for campaigning, campaign signs are getting placed in road right-of-ways and that is not allowed on state level and city level,” said Nicko. Campaigners are also advised that before putting signs on private property to get permission from the homeowner to do so.
Primary elections were held Aug. 9, filing is open for two city council seats and is open through Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Other business
The city sidewalk inspection has not been completed yet because Nicko is hoping to give residents time to do their part of the work.
There was only one comment from a visitor who had visibility concerns about an overhanging tree on the intersection of Seventh Avenue/Second Street. The issue cannot be handled by the city and will have to be escalated to the state department in Brainerd.
“I would agree with you and I know exactly what you’re talking about,” said Moriarty. The plan of the council is to reach out to the state and work with Nicko to resolve the issue.
The next meeting will be Monday, Aug. 15.
To view the minutes from Aitkin City Council meetings, go to: https://www.ci.aitkin.mn.us/index.asp?SEC=4BA92925-71A6-4AC7-8649-99AA9ED87974.
