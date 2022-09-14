The Palisade City Council discussed acquiring the necessary tools to conduct the business of the city at its meeting Sept. 6.
The meeting began with a prayer from Pastor Joel Holm of Hilltop Chapel.
Letters were sent out to residents concerning unpaid water/sewer bills with a few more to be sent, said Councilor Barb Packer, “We need an updated list of people who live in town.” She also said the feedback received so far has been good.
Clerk Position
An application has been received by the city for the clerk position, a meeting was held Thursday with the candidate. Mayor Pamela Nordstrom said, “She does have clerk experience, she has some bookkeeping experience.” If hired, Nordstrom would like to send her to clerk training to be held yet this month.
There had been an interview scheduled for a previous applicant but Barb said, “The day before her interview, she rescinded her application.”
The Muni
A report on the municipal liquor store was given by manager Sharon Barnes. She talked about supplies needed by the business to help it run more smoothly such as a working printer, which would connect to the point of sale (POS) system.
Barnes said that she would like an assistant manager hired and more bartending staff. She has also been brainstorming ideas to bring more customers in such as a “pizza night” and
something for sports games on Sundays.
Barnes asked if anyone on the council had access to the muni Facebook page. She is unable to administer the page and would like to post events and specials to also bring more people in. The hours are listed incorrectly and should be updated as well.
Barb said that “We will need to start over with that.” Barnes responded that “Someone posted on it (the page) for RiverFest not too long ago.” Simons will check into that and other city Facebook pages.
Maintenance Department
Jami gave an update on the maintenance department. He said he had a meeting on Aug. 16 with Lee Bundy and People’s Services to go through the sewer system and “it’s running more efficiently and the pumps are working like they are supposed to. I did a lot of training with him on the system itself, so I know more about it.” Jami also said he has had to change four pumps since July.
Jami will attend training Sept. 19-21 for running a water system through the Minnesota Department of Health.
Temporary rental of a porta potty for maintenance department use (and those assisting or meeting with the department) was approved to be placed near the wastewater treatment area. If the unit is unable to be locked it was suggested to place it inside a shed for public safety reasons. The city will look into purchasing its own porta potty in the future.
Jami is still working without a functioning laptop and does not currently have access to the financial software Quickbooks; this limits him on some of the work necessary to perform his duties. The council approved the purchase of a new laptop for use by the maintenance department. After some research, it appears that one Quickbooks software package can be used on two separate laptops. After more investigation Councilor Dave Simons will get things operative on the new laptop which will also have to be compatible with the newly installed water meter’s utility software.
Jami reminded the council that the maintenance department pickup truck is in need of replacement.
OTHER BUSINESS
A resolution for credit card use was approved. The previous city credit card was canceled because not all of the cards could be accounted for and a new one was acquired for the use by the city.
The city credit card is used for bills and other items that are needed to keep city operations moving. City employee card accounts as of now are Nordstrom and Jami. If a clerk is hired, they could be added if the council saw a need. If a purchase is more than $500 it must be brought before the council for approval.
Some community center reservation requests were approved which included Bill Feyo’s request for a presentation from Aitkin County TRIAD. There is no cost to attend the public service presentation Friday, Sept. 30. Watch the Aitkin County TRIAD Facebook page for more details.
A “National Pregnant and Infant Loss Remembrance Day” resolution was passed. The day will be observed Saturday, Oct. 15.
A 2% tax increase in the city for the year 2023 was approved and will go into effect in 2023.
Sharon Dewitt updated the council on the fire department. An application was approved from Daniel Schablitsky to be a new firefighter for Palisade.
Dewitt said a grant was completed, “For their new radios and the public hearing was held on Aug. 22 at the community center; the application has been filed and is in the works.” Nordstrom said, “The new radios would connect right in with the 911 system.”
Public Comment
Palisade resident Nancy Havila spoke to the council during the public comment portion of the meeting.
She asked, “Do you still need to post the minutes outside of city hall?” Barb responded that the minutes had been posted. Havila said she hadn’t seen them in weeks. Havila made suggestions to Barnes about reports for the muni.
Havila said, “Related to RiverFest, it was really successful, the beer garden, the trail (Rustic Trail) donated all of the beer for the breast cancer walk and everything went really well. We made a lot of money and we will start to give back to the community.” She said in three months they will be submitting again for the city’s MidWinter Festival event.
“I did talk to Kat (Aitkin Age) a little bit about what’s been in the paper, the negativity,” said Havila. “I’m hoping we can encourage and support our local businesses instead of voting against RiverFest or publishing in the paper a warning that someone could lose their liquor license when it wasn’t even close to happening. Let’s encourage our local businesses, not be negative.”
Another resident asked, “What is our current fire department staff?” The response was 17 firefighters. He continued, “For a town of this size what is recommended (number of firefighters)?” The specific answer was not known by the council but Dewitt said many volunteer fire department numbers are down all over the U.S.
The resident then asked about the city credit card, “Is the city operating under one credit card for everything? How is it determined who is charging what? Is that broken down by who signs (credit card purchases)?” Nordstrom answered, “Yes (one card used by the city), everything has to be approved before the credit card is used.” The resident asked, “So, everything has to be approved, like one month before or…?” He asked what the protocol was for credit card use in the event of emergencies. Nordstrom said, “Jami can go up to $500 if it’s a piece of equipment or something he needs that day. But, he still calls the council and tells them ‘This just broke down and I need to get it,’ it is also used at the Post Office to buy stamps.” The previous credit card used by former city employees has been canceled and the city uses a new account now.
The resident then said, “I want to thank the city for doing much better on our water quality. My water is …well you haven’t heard from me lately.”
A question was asked about the progress of painting the city’s water tower. Dewitt said, “All of that will be included in the grant that we are applying for. KLM, the company that came, said it wasn’t an emergency to have it done right now so we can include that as part of the overall grant for water/sewer.”
Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council. The next meeting is Monday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. at the community center.
