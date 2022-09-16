During the Aug. 8 regular Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) meeting, DJ Thompson spoke on behalf of the Long Lake Conservation Center (LLCC). According to the meeting minutes, the Nature Rocks concert held July 15, “Gear Daddies was a huge success.

“Over 850 tickets were sold and the total estimated attendance was over 900 people,” said the minutes. This event was a fundraiser to pay for scholarships at LLCC.

