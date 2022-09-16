During the Aug. 8 regular Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) meeting, DJ Thompson spoke on behalf of the Long Lake Conservation Center (LLCC). According to the meeting minutes, the Nature Rocks concert held July 15, “Gear Daddies was a huge success.
“Over 850 tickets were sold and the total estimated attendance was over 900 people,” said the minutes. This event was a fundraiser to pay for scholarships at LLCC.
Other LLCC news included the conclusion of summer camps, starting shortly will be school groups coming to LLCC and a maintenance worker who has left, leaving an open position.
Pacific Street
A motion was passed to “recommend to the (Aitkin) County Board” to demolish the structures at 227 Pacific St. SE in Aitkin, a property a few blocks away from Riverwood Healthcare Center. Grant dollars may be available to pay for this.
ATV Trail
“Dave Reese and Chad Conner from Widseth updated the committee on the progress of the new Mille Lacs Connector ATV Trail,” said the NRAC minutes. This project will take the trail from Aitkin-Mille Lacs County all the way to the South Soo Line. The project is in Phase 1 and an additional update will be provided in the future.
Other Business
Changes to the NRAC bylaws were passed.
A breakfast was held at the 2022 Aitkin County Fair by the LLCC Foundation. It was said to be “successful.” The minutes went on to explain that “The foundation is looking at possibly providing food options beyond breakfast for next year’s fair.”
Updates are taken from the NRAC minutes from Aug. 8. The next meeting was held on Sept. 12, details from that meeting were not available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.