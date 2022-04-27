“Housing is a real issue in Aitkin,” said Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman.
A planned apartment complex development to be located across from Riverwood Healthcare Center was discussed at the regular meeting of the Aitkin City Council April 18.
A Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) grant of $325,000 has been awarded to the city that will be used for the extension of city water and sewer infrastructure to the development project. The project will have 70-80 units available for rent. An easement will be granted for water and sewer installation. Aitkin County may also help with funding needs for the project.
The building will have efficiency, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units available and include outdoor green space and walking paths.
A motion to move forward with the project passed unanimously.
ROOF IN ROUGH SHAPE
The roof of the fire hall and police department was damaged in a 2018 storm and has yet to be repaired or replaced.
Ideas of hiring an architect/construction manager or overseeing the project internally by City Administrator Mike Skrbich and Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko were discussed.
Skrbich will move forward getting bids for repair/replacement of the leaky roof.
HOW’S THE WATER IN AITKIN?
The city’s water testing was also a topic at the meeting. A notice from the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that the city will not be participating in voluntary sampling of the drinking water for manganese.
Council member Jason Henke wanted to know what the reason for the opt-out is. “I drink that water,” said Henke. Dave Cluff, manager of Aitkin Public Utilities said Tuesday the reasoning for the opt-out is the city’s water has been sampled in the past and found to be below the state threshold for manganese. The city will test with its own updated water treatment plant equipment twice per year even though the results have always been below the threshold.
OTHER BUSINESS
A proposal was approved for the warming house-community center from TWM Architecture.
Money from the library fund will be used to replace the library lighting. It will be more cost effective to replace them all at once with more energy efficient lighting.
Council members will think of ideas on how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the amount of $25,000. Skrbich said it would make sense for the city to spend the money on a project that lowers cost or generates revenue.
The next meeting of the Aitkin City Council will be Monday, May 2.
