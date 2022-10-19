Recycling services and trash collection was top on the agenda at the Hill City City Council regular meeting Oct. 11. A special meeting held prior concerned the city’s water supply, see story on page 31.
Guest speaker, Randy Ott, the Waste Management district operations manager, brought new contract information for council consideration. Waste Management is the exclusive provider contracted by the city to provide trash removal and recycling services for city residents.
The new contract rates show costs will be considerably more. “Previously, recycling was going to China. With changes and with us doing it in-house, in the U.S., costs have definitely risen,” said Ott. “Previously, 30% contamination was allowed, 0% is allowed now.”
According to www.wm.com (Waste Management), contaminated recycling includes placing non-recyclable items with recyclables. Items are considered contaminated when the bin contains trash, materials are soiled by food/liquids or the items are placed in plastic bags. The website says, “For recyclable materials to have a second life, they must be clean and free from contaminants.”
Ott went on to explain the rest of the costs associated with the services which includes a fuel surcharge.
Minnesota state law does not require people to recycle, explained Ott. Mayor Sean Lathrop asked if the city ordinance required recycling by city residents. Clerk Tami Meyer said, “Right now, we require they have garbage pickup but not recycling.”
The council would like to see recycling remain a part of the service residents make use of and not included as an option.
Ott said people need to be educated on the proper way to use the recycling service. People can go to www.wm.com/us/en/recycle-right for helpful tips.
Ott will adjust the contract to include recycling costs with trash costs and the council will address an updated proposal in two weeks. The council will also get bids from other companies for review at the next meeting.
PUBLIC WORKS
George Casper, head of maintenance and public works updated the council on the department’s status.
Casper said the water tower project is nearly finished and boards will be repaired on the pumphouse. Casper changed labs for solid waste from Pace Labs to RMB Environmental Laboratories.
The bathhouse will be closed down for the season around the 15th of this month and the boards on the fishing pier have been repaired.
FIRE AND POLICE
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton gave fire and police department reports to the council.
The fire department participated in an evacuation drill at the Hill City School on Oct. 5 and Saxton said, “To be honest, moving some 260 students and staff in 10 minutes to the rally point was pretty impressive. It went phenomenal.”
The resignation of Aldo Mercado was accepted. Saxton spoke about obtaining and retaining firefighters being a local and national issue (see related story on page 12). Anyone interested in joining the department is encouraged to reach out to Hill City Fire Chief Jeremy Nelson or Saxton.
During the police department report, Saxton updated the council on the school liaison contract. He said that as of now, a verbal agreement has been reached and the local police can expect a $15,000 contribution from the school to further the partnership and provide office hours with more details available at a later date.
Saxton attended a teen suicide presentation at the school called “My Ascension.” He said, “It was great for Erik and I to be there to connect with the students.”
CITY ENGINEER
Meyer said the city has been contacted by approximately 14 engineers who have expressed interest in submitting a proposal for services.
The council will check with the League of Minnesota Cities for guidance in the process and make a selection with a contract in place by the end of the year. Kingsley suggested that the council check references submitted with proposals.
TRUNK OR TREAT
A special event permit request was granted for a Trunk or Treat event to be held Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. on Lake Ave. with Benson voting no.
Benson said the reason she voted no was a safety concern. She would prefer if people set tables out and didn’t encourage children going up to strange cars to get candy. “The reality of it is, we have a lot of unsupervised kids,” she said.
People who attend the event to distribute candy are asked to only bring store bought candy and no homemade treats.
OTHER BUSINESS
Councilor Dave Lange talked about a power line upgrade meeting he had attended.
Meyer attended Clerk’s Academy training. She shared that formal committees are subject to the open meeting law with a minute-taking requirement. Meyer also reported that there have been more billing issues with the UBMax, the utility billing software used by the city. She said she thinks the issue has been resolved. Being that the service is contracted, Lathrop will contact the company about the issues.
Councilor Dan Kingsley recommended that maintenance close the playground no later than next week and remove the old equipment. The Lions Club will help line up volunteers to assist with equipment removal.
It was decided to advertise the old equipment for sale. It will be sold as individual pieces with a minimum bid of $30 required and a removal date to be determined. Bids will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 14. The city will post the items on its website, Facebook page and around town. The city reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
The new playground equipment shipping date could not be changed from Jan. 17, so the council will discuss storage options at a future meeting.
A community garden update was given by Benson. The new sign has been posted and the gazebo is being worked on. All bins for 2023 are spoken for except for four.
An advertisement will be posted for the cleaning of the city and fire halls. Itasca Pro Clean is no longer able to perform the duties due to health reasons.
The November meeting dates were changed to the 15th and 29th because of the general election.
The next regular meeting of the council is Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. with a 5 p.m. work session.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695. Upcoming meeting: Oct. 25 work session at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 6 p.m.
