City Administrator Mike Skrbich is pictured at the 2022 Tour of Opportunities Friday at the Butler Building in Aitkin. Skrbich was at the event to answer questions people may have had about new business plans. See more about the “Tour” in the May 18 Age.
Poppies, reunions, BBQ and opportunities were topics at the meeting of the Aitkin City Council held May 2.
42 YEARS LATER
A special event permit was granted for the 1980 class reunion. The class will hold a gathering during the All-Class Reunion at the city park pavillion building.
TOUR OF OPPORTUNITIES
City Administrator Mike Skrbich and City Building Official Scott Sadusky attended the Tour of Opportunities event Friday at the Butler Building. The city will provide guidance and references for those interested in new business plans. “People need to know that there is a lot of assistance and information here for them,” said Skrbich. “Not only from the city but from Growth Innovations, the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce, Aitkin County EDA Coordinator Mark Jeffers and more to provide support to local businesses.”
JAKE’S BBQ
An addition to the agenda was Smokey Jake’s BBQ.
The business will have a permanent location at the former Aitkin Medical Supply building on Second Street, Aitkin.
After moving to different locations with its food truck, Jake’s applied for a loan through the Economic Development Authority. Council members unanimously approved a loan in the amount of $15,000 for necessary updates to the building.
OTHER BUSINESS
Mayor Megan Workman signed the Poppy Proclamation designating the month of May as Buddy Poppy Month in Aitkin. The VFW will distribute poppies during the fish opener weekend and the American Legion will distribute poppies during Memorial Day weekend. The brat sale on the Aitkin County Courthouse grounds will be held Memorial weekend also.
Jen Thompson is receiving training and certification to be a city clerk in the state of Minnesota, in St. Cloud through May 13.
Street Department Supervisor Lon Nicko spoke about the Aitkin County yard waste composting site. The site will re-open on Thursdays and Fridays from 12-4 p.m. beginning May 5. It is located adjacent to the Oak Ridge Demolition Landfill (five miles south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169).
A local board of appeals for city of Aitkin property owners was held May 5 at the Aitkin County assessor’s office. The open book meeting was held for those with questions or concerns to present their case about the amount of their property tax.
