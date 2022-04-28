Thompson is County Land Commissioner

Dennis Thompson’s position has been converted to land commissioner and the position of assistant land commissioner is posted, Thompson told members of the Aitkin County Natural Resources Advisory Committee (NRAC) last week.
Thompson was assistant land commissioner prior to the resignation of Rich Courtemanche last year, and then filled in as interim land commissioner until this month.
BYLAWS CHANGE
The NRAC considered proposed amendments to committee bylaws that would modify the way committee composition and terms for committee members were originally defined.
There is a 30 -day notice on changes to the bylaws; there would follow a 30 day review period and at the June meeting the committee could vote on the changes.
Committee member Bob Lake talked about the fact that everyone should have an opportunity to serve, but two consecutive terms should be adequate and the committee is large enough to provide a slate of candidates who all have experience and should have a chance to serve.
Committee member Brian Napstad commented that it’s becoming ever harder to find people willing to serve on committees; he suggested that anyone should be able to apply for open committee positions, but that new candidates should have preference in filling the committee position.
The NRAC has 19 voting members and seven was considered a quorum, but after discussion committee members proposed going to a quorum of 10.
As a point of clarification, committee member Frank Turnock said the new chair is the vice chair from the previous year. The vice-chair position then becomes a de facto training position.
The 30 day review period started April 11.
LLCC UPDATE
“The relationship between the Long Lake Foundation and the Long Lake Conservation Center is strong, and growing stronger,” center manager Dave McMillan told committee members. The center and the foundation are working together on fundraising and grant-writing projects.
Spring projects include a Chef’s Garden that will be built near the archery range and updates to the center’s Monarch House. Those will be priority projects this calendar year, McMillan said.
It’s been a busy spring for LLCC with residential groups starting to return.
The first home school group will be staying at the center this week, filling a spot left by another school’s cancellation. “We are packed through May,” said McMillan, “and then we begin our school and non- school groups.”
Forkhorn 1, Forkhorn 2, Forkhorn 3 camps, Outdoor Explorers, Astronomy and Fishing camps will be taking place. Some people are interested in registering for these but are waiting to see whether scholarships become available.
“For fall, the center is mostly booked, school-wise,” said McMillan. “Only four or five three-day session slots remain open.” In June LLCC will host the Aitkin County Rivers and Lakes Fair.
The center is in the process of posting a job opening for a new naturalist and is hoping to fill that spot with someone with a background in Ojibwe culture to tie in to what is being done at LLCC.
The LLCC financial situation remains close to break-even in 2022, but McMillan anticipates that in 2023 the center could “blow the doors off,”revenue-wise.
Lake complimented McMillan on the phenology reports that students are doing as part of their educational experience at the center.
McMillan will announce the next fundraising event at the next NRAC meeting.
“We have the best dang staff of any RELC in the state,” said McMillan.
Beekeeper Roger Sorben will be setting up hives at LLCC that will be used as a medium for teaching about bees and other pollinators.
Vice chair Jim Berg suggested that LLCC have a presence at St. Louis County Fair and perhaps the Minnesota State Fair.
PARKS AND TRAILS
County Parks and Trails manager Chris Johnson prepared a report for the NRAC. The report was presented by Thompson.
Over 300 reservations for campsites have been made as of Jan. 1, using the online reservation system.
A county ordinance that requires campgrounds to provide one trash receptacle for each two campsites was discussed by committee members.
That rule is not consistent with the way county campgrounds currently operate. Dumpsters are often provided, and campers seem to be in the habit of taking their own trash to the dumpster, Thompson said. The question to be considered by the committee is whether the ordinance should be amended or the county should comply with the ordinance as written. New campgrounds are subject to the ordinance as written, which creates the potential for inconsistent enforcement.
Committee member Steve Hughes suggested revisiting the ordinance, which was last updated in June 2016. This will be added to a future agenda.
Lake brought a complaint and a photo of a camper parked at the Aitkin Campground and displaying what Lake deemed an “obscene” political message. No political messaging should be tolerated, Lake said.
Napstad suggested Thompson discuss this concern with county attorney Jim Ratz prior to taking any action on this.
Committee member Anne Marcotte suggested adding an amendment to the ordinance preventing this behavior, after consulting with Ratz.
Johnson, Thompson and Mark Jeffers will meet with DNR Trails to talk about how to fund canoe access points in the county.
Thompson said Parks and Trails summer seasonal staff is coming back on; John Novotny returned to work and will pick up the work on the Vispo camper cabin that was paused for the winter.
The next NRAC meeting May 9 will be a forestry bus tour of managed forest sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.