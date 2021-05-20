Incoming Aitkin County Natural Resources Advisory Committee Chair Judy Blomberg led the committee’s May 10 regular meeting at Long Lake Conservation Center.
County commissioners, Minnesota DNR, county and SWCD foresters and other natural resource professionals comprise the NRAC. The committee has a formal role in recommending forest and land management actions to the Aitkin County Board. It was originally established as a Forest Advisory Committee by the state legislature as a part of a legal settlement. Later, county parks and trails was brought into the fold and the committee’s name was changed.
FSC CERTIFICATION
Assistant County Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson gave an update on the county’s Forest Stewardship Council certification to the NRAC.
Thompson said that whereas FSC had maintained a list of pesticides that were prohibited for use in certified forests and a second for those pesticides that were permitted for use, as of this year FSC issued a third list of pesticides. The third list is a new, more restrictive category for pesticides (insecticides and herbicides) that can only be used in emergency situations — and then only with an “environmental and social” assessment.
“If the county was going to use herbicides this year, it would have to comply with the new standard,” Thompson said.
Current plans for pesticide use are limited to Aitkin County Land Department plans to control invasive species. Any plans to spray will involve development of the ESRA.
Thompson provided some details about plans for herbicide use on county lands and roads this year.
“We spray the roadsides of forest roads with a chemical called Milestone®,” he said. “That is probably the chemical the county sprays the most, and then there is Garlon®, which is used for control of European buckthorn. Some site preparation for tree planting is done with glyphosate (Roundup®) and Garlon®. There is also a program to spray gravel pits for tansy and spotted knapweed using Milestone®.”
Aitkin County Soil and Water Conservation District manager Steve Hughes added that Aitkin SWCD is doing similar spraying on private gravel pits, to target the source of invasive species in gravel that is spread on roadsides in the county.
The FSC’s second observation in the recent audit was that the county’s forest management plan needs revision, beginning this year.
‘TIS THE SEASON FOR TREE PLANTING
A tree planting crew was contracted to plant roughly 50,000 trees on county land; significantly fewer than in some past years when 200,000 tree seedling went into the ground.
Approximately 32,000 bare-root red pine and 18,000 bare-root white spruce seedlings were planted.
The south, central and northern county forest districts were planted. Most of the trees were planted in the north district, with 8,000 going into the central and south districts.
Most red pine is going into sites that have been planted before and need to be replanted. Next year, approximately 70-80 thousand trees, including white pine and others that have already been ordered, will be planted. Contracts go out to a list of planting contractors with a solicition of bids. The estimated price was $109 per thousand trees. Browse protection will be applied later; it is expensive, but the trees are difficult to get to maturity without the protection.
LLCC UPDATE
Long Lake Conservation Center manager Dave McMillan told NRAC members he is hoping to open LLCC in June; the county is planning to hire staff soon.
Forkhorn camps for young archers are planned for this summer – NRAC member Bob Lake might be an instructor for those.
LLCC is hosting ATV Training, a Legislative luncheon and an Astronomy group this year.
Openings for registration will be limited initially because of skeleton crew currently being on site. The ACLD has offered limited staff help as needed for the events.
Activities will ramp up over the summer to be ready for fall school groups.
LLCC has lost a few school groups that had come in the past, but many have committed to return eventually.
The county’s Parks and Trails leader Chris Johnson gave an update he called, “Here comes summer!” With the green up underway, the county started bringing on summer staff.
Trails are being enhanced by the addition of emergency locators on certain mile markets to help emergency staff find trail riders that call for help in an emergency.
Trails will open May 15, Johnson said.
The Soo Line trail will be closed down for a while while DNR and ACLD address speed and other safety issues, brought to light by the recent accident north of Palisade near Hwy. 169. There will be a bypass so that people can still reach Hill City and Swatara.
The next NRAC meeting is June 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Long Lake Conservation Center.
