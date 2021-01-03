Mayor Gary Tibbitts made comments on the occasion of what was his final Aitkin City Council meeting as mayor.
He lost the Nov. 3 election to Megan Workman.
“I thank the council, the police department, Jen Thompson, Terri Butcher and Rose Beverly in the admin office, Dave Cluff, Bolton and Menck, Fire Chief Brian Pisarek and the Aitkin Fire Department, the Aitkin Public Library and all the Aitkin residents who have supported me over the years,” Tibbitts said.
Erin Wagner said she was grateful for the opportunity to serve and that she had not run for another term because of work and family obligations. Filling her spot will be Jason Henke.
“The highlight of my term was being able to participate in the hiring of the new city administrator, Rose Beverly,” said Wagner.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• Phil Martin of Bolton and Menck presented a proposal in response to a request from the city for needed work on First Street NE, Third Street NE and Bunker Hills Drive The proposal was accepted.
• Bolton and Menk also presented a bid on a five-year planning process that will help the city with scheduling upcoming work and bundling projects for more effective use of financing. Council approved the proposal.
• Council approved the hiring of Jacob Schanz for the Aitkin City Park warming house attendant position. Schanz has had relevant experience; he is a retired marine and has a food truck business that he operates in the summer.
• Temporary relief from lease payments was approved for Riverside Pub owners, who have been adversely affected by the most recent executive order imposed by Gov. Tim Walz on bars and restaurants, among other businesses.
