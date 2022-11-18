A prayer from Pastor Joel Holm of Hilltop Chapel began the Nov. 7 meeting of the Palisade City Council. Councilwoman Barb Packer was absent.
TIME CHANGE
A work session had been held earlier in the day to engage in discussion pertaining to some unfinished business of the council. The first item addressed was a change in regular council meeting times.
The council voted to approve 2 p.m. as the new time for regular council meetings going forward. The location will also be changed from the community center to city hall located at 304 Main Street.
A resident said, “I recommend anybody that’s here right now, if you want to know anything about what the city is doing, come to the work sessions because everything is done there. Don’t come to the meetings if you want to know anything because everything is talked about at the work session so it can move smoother during the regular meeting.”
WASTEWATER ORDINANCE
An ordinance regarding annexed areas was approved. Councilwoman Sharon Dewitt read the ordinance, “Ordinance governing city’s wastewater system. The city of Palisade, Aitkin County, Minnesota, hereby ordains section 8: the properties which were annexed into the city of Palisade in 2017, located along Cty. Rd. 10 east of Palisade and do not have city sewer, shall be responsible for the maintenance including pumping of the tanks at the homeowner’s expense until the time that city sewer services can be established in that area.”
MAINTENANCE
A snow plow will be purchased for the city plowing at a cost of $10,500.
City Maintenance Supervisor Jami Packer obtained his Class D water licensing and was approved for a wage increase to go along with his increased duties.
Jami will have a desk at city hall to implement the new water/sewer program expected to be implemented in January with a public hearing to be held in December. He will also use this “mini office” on cold days versus his main office at the sewer plant building.
OTHER BUSINESS
In preparation for the city’s audit, City Clerk Kathy Eklund was granted more time to clean up outstanding issues.
The city of Palisade will submit necessary paperwork to be a vendor for Lakes and Pines. Through the vendor program, approved funds to help pay costs associated with energy and utilities are sent to the client’s vendor.
Lakes and Pines CAC, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization; a charitable, educational, private, non-profit corporation serving the seven-county area of Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine. If necessary, arrangements can be made to have applications for assistance taken at a location throughout the service area, a home visit or through the mail. More information is available at www.lakesandpines.org.
Palisade Fire Chief Jere Gruhlke was not in attendance. Dewitt gave an update in his place. She said the rural and state grants for the radio system update needed by the department had been approved.
Dewitt said first responders have been attending training and that Gruhlke will report about new officers who had been elected last month for the department at the December council meeting.
Dewitt and her brother donated a computer desk/office for use at city hall.
PUBLIC COMMENT
A resident asked for a financial report. Mayor Pam Nordstrom said one would be coming at a future meeting, “That’s why Kathy will be working extra right now.” The resident also said that if Jami was going to be in the city hall office why is there a need to pay $800 for an outhouse. He then asked for more information regarding the annexation.
Dewitt responded to him. She said the city is working with the county to keep the water project moving forward. As long as the city has a plan in place, the county will continue to work with the city. “It would be a savings to anybody that city water and sewer is coming.” Dewitt said. “Sewer for sure will be going out that way. They could upgrade their system to a holding tank if needed and not have to put in a full mound system at this time because the (city’s) sewer system will be going that way. With the funding process that we’re doing, hopefully that construction will begin in 2024.”
Another resident asked about the purchase of the mercantile building and if the city would be able to lease out part of it. Dewitt said that was part of the plan, “I have been in contact with IRRRB to see about possible funding to help get the building ready to be leased or whatever (the city decides to do with it.)” The resident asked about a tank underground at the location. Dewitt said the city has to find out if the tank is a threat to the water system and funding options for tank removal if need be.
“Are you still doing the water smart meters?” asked an audience member. She asked if people would have a chance to bring information to the December public hearing about the dangers of smart water meters. Dewitt said the information could be brought to the public hearing.
Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida was at the meeting and asked the council to have the Emergency Management Plan put on the agenda for the December regular meeting. He sent the council a draft and will send them a completed version prior to the meeting.
Council meeting minutes are posted at city hall in Palisade when approved by the council. The next meeting is Monday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Palisade City Hall.
