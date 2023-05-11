Administrator Mike Skrbich gave a community field house update at the May 1 meeting of the Aitkin City Council. He explained the process and said the city should see final bids before the end of the month.
WATER TOWER AND TREATMENT
A letter requesting the city of Aitkin to be placed on the Project Priority List (PPL) Drinking Water Revolving Fund Program was sent to the Minnesota Department of Health. A separate letter requesting placement on the 2024 Intended Use Plan (IUP) will be submitted to the Public Facilities Authority.
A letter from Paul Saffert, principal engineer for city engineer firm Bolton & Menk, sent a letter to Aitkin Public Utilities Manager Dave Cluff regarding developing a PPL and bid alternatives to determine the best value for APU within an established budget.
Aitkin water tower was constructed in 1965 and is due to be replaced. Last year, the council submitted and was awarded funding to upgrade the city’s water tower. A hydropillar water tower is planned to replace it. The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) hopes to locate the water tower on the North side of the road on Bunker Hill Drive.
The PUC is also working on plans for future improvements and upgrades for the wastewater treatment plant. Applications for funding and engineering plans for the project have begun.
CITY SIGNS
Aitkin High School senior Jessica Much presented Aitkin City Council with an action project for her government class at a December meeting. She said she would like to see Aitkin’s welcome signs updated or restored. She said that it’s not just a sign, “It’s the values we represent, our people; it’s really a symbol of our culture.”
An IRRRB (Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board) grant in the amount of $3,000 has been awarded, funding from Aitkin County Business Development in the amount of $2,000 is pending and the Knights of Columbus have donated $416.67 to go toward the project. The estimated project cost is $10,600.
HOUSING PROJECTS
Growth Innovations Director Stan Gustafson submitted letters of support for INH Properties for housing projects. Skrbich will put a summary together and ask Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers and a representative of INH to be present at the work session to be held Monday, June 5 prior to the regular meeting.
As INH has submitted two project proposals regarding housing to the city and the county, Skrbich will attend a county board meeting to see where the board is on the proposal from the developer.
OTHER BUSINESS
The city-owned, commercial creamery lot will have an appraisal done at a cost of $950 to be completed on or before May 12. The council discussed the process to turn the lot into a parking lot and the costs that would be incurred. There have been two parties expressing interest in purchasing the property and the appraisal will help determine the actual value so the city can make an informed decision.
A special event permit was approved for a Bark & Beer Fest hosted by Block North Brew Pub. The council discussed vetting, vaccinations and dog temperaments. A certificate of liability insurance for the event was submitted. The event will be held on the street past GuidePoint Pharmacy in July.
There is an available seat on the Planning Commission. Applications are available at city hall for the position which will be open until filled.
The Airport Commission is working with Bolton & Menk and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) looking at three different proposals for current maintenance. They are also working toward a complete runway rebuild, waiting for feedback from the FAA.
The Aitkin County Public Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) demonstration project slated for April has been postponed due to weather.
The next meeting of the council will be Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in the Aitkin Library community room.
