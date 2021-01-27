Driver safety materials have been delivered to Aitkin High School students, it was reported at the Jan. 13 meeting of the Toward Zero Deaths Coalition, held in person and via Zoom.
Coordinator Amy Dotzler reported a successful on-air drinking event held on KKIN in December. Several volunteers participated exhibiting a wide range of blood alcohol limits.
Dotzler said she is looking for volunteers to fill slots on the monthly KKIN morning show where information is presented on road safety and law enforcement matters.
Drew Olson said speed enforcement is stepped up since highway speeding has increased.
Preliminary numbers show 395 road fatalities in 2020 as compared to 364 in 2019. As of Jan. 13, there were three 2021 fatalities compared to 73 on the same date last year.
Aitkin County Highway Engineer John Welle gave a recap of coming highway projects including on Hwy. 169 this year and beyond.
