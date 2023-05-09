The McGregor School Board held a special session May 3 primarily to discuss a Junior Varsity (JV) versus varsity football schedule for the 2023 season.
The school’s football coaches have expressed concern for the safety of the players, especially when many students who would be playing varsity are freshmen and sophomores.
At the April 24 regular meeting of the board, McGregor High School Principal and Athletic Director Bob Staska talked about the survey prospective players took and said, “They were asked what their preference was to play a JV season next year or play varsity.” The students were also asked if a decision was made opposite of what they desired, would they still play? “It was nine to 11,” said Staska. “Nine who wanted to play JV and 11 who wanted to play varsity.
“It saddens us to be in this situation,” said Staska. He said the coaching staff felt that for the program to grow and be better, “this is the year to do this and be back in full varsity season next year when the number of players is better and the kids are older.
Parents, student athletes, community members and the board had lengthy discussions expressing particular concerns for and against the JV schedule. Chair Heather Sorenson also read letters that had been emailed regarding the schedule.
Staska provided information about players at other schools that McGregor would be playing with a varsity schedule. “When you look specifically at roster sizes, we are definitely an outlier,” he said. “I can’t in good conscience put the kids that we have on the varsity field against some of these teams. My feeling is that this is a one-year deal.”
Head Football Coach Jon Jacobs said, “We didn’t come to this decision lightly” and talked about the safety concerns along with size, strength and speed of the players,
Board member Pat Scollard said that one of his “worst memories of my son’s senior year” is when his child wasn’t able to participate in sports due to COVID but reminded the group that “The sport’s not going away, you’re still going to get to play if we decide to go that route.”
A senior football player said, “I’ve been playing football for about five years … I know I’m like the slowest guy on the team still … but I still push myself to the limit every day. I’m a senior. If I’m playing JV it’s unfair to all of the young kids having to play against a senior.” His father added, “I’m incredibly proud of my son. He’s worked for this.” The board heard from several more parents and students.
Solutions to the decline in the number of athletes and their abilities were discussed. Fundamentals and weight lifting instruction were among those items. Trying to engage children at a younger age was also mentioned as a possible solution.
The JV schedule was approved with board members Scollard and Bethany Sellers voting against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.