The number of U.S. military veterans living in Aitkin County in 2020 was approximately 1,566 – a decrease of 274 in two years.
This fact was part of a report to the Aitkin County Board at its meeting May 11 given by Aitkin County Veterans Service Officer Penny Harms. This was Harms’ first report to the county board in a couple of years.
Federal Veterans Administration money coming directly to veterans in Aitkin County in 2020 was $9.5 million, an increase of more than $5.8 million over 2007. This money goes to veterans with 10%-100% service-connected disability, those with 10%-90% disability, surviving spouses and dependents. An additional $11,323,000 is spent on medical care for Aitkin County veterans which brings the total federal VA expenditures to Aitkin County veterans to $20,290,000 for FY2020; 877 county veterans received care at a VA medical center.
Harms detailed the activity of her office, which includes assistant veterans service officer, Josh Hughley, for the period Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021. There were 590 office visits; 275 outreach visits; 800 forms completed and mailed to the VA; 95% success rate for positive outcomes on claims filed, 78 new clients, and 28 veterans enrolled in VA medical benefits for the first time.
Commissioner Brian Napstad asked Harms what the top three service-related disabilities were, to which she replied, “Tinnitis, diabetes and mental health issues.”
Sadly, 129 county veterans died in 2020 and 2021, Harms said. Among them were 21 World War II veterans; 44 Korean War veterans; 45 Vietnam veterans; 17 who served in peacetime and two Desert Storm veterans.
During 2021, 90 trips took 100 veterans to VA medical centers in Minneapolis and St. Cloud. Veterans van expenses were $6,885; $3,356 was reimbursed with county’s net expenses at $3,529.
In 2021, 18 veterans and their families benefitted from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs State Soldier’s Assistance Program, which offers dental, optical, subsistence and special needs grants to needy veterans and their families.
The CVSO Operational Improvement Grants awards Aitkin County $10,000 per year to enhance the operations of the Aitkin County Veterans Service Office. In 2021, $6,650 was used for office supplies and equipment; $3,000 was spent on advertising and $350 for training.
Throughout the year, Aitkin County veterans service organizations keep this office supplied with $25 gas and grocery cards and bags of household supplies. In 2021, these were distributed thusly: 39 gas cards; 18 grocery cards, three dollar store cards and eight bags of household supplies.
“Aitkin County Veterans Office has received more than $8,500 in donations from various groups and community members over the past two years,” Harms said in her report. “Funds have been used for vehicle repairs, motel stays, auto insurance, cellphone payments, electric bills and other miscellaneous items not typically covered by other programs.”
The veterans service office collaborates with local agencies, including Aitkin County Health and Human Services, Salvation Army, Workforce Center, Aitkin County Homeless Coalition, HOPE, Good Samaritan Outreach and Habitat for Humanity.
“Occasionally, we assist veterans with applications for food stamps, medical assistance, energy assistance and home rehabilitation,” she said. “We try to keep people in their homes as long as possible.
“We are continually working to ensure veterans are using all of the resources available to them through the VA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.