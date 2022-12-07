“There’s an area in my taxes that says voter-approved,” said an audience member who preferred to stay unnamed at a regular McGregor School Board meeting held on Nov. 28.
“That’s what I’m here to complain about because I don’t remember no voter-approved levies,” he stated.
Board Member Heather Sorenson replied, “I don’t think we usually comment but, in this instance, the voter-approved levy was (the) voter-approved levy from (a previous 2020 election).”
“There are limits to what we can levy,” added business manager Shauna Dalchow.
“Yeah, but if you do it every year … when does it end?” asked the visitor. “It used to be when you were handicapped and elderly, they could only raise your taxes that what Social Security went up ... Yes, I want all our kids to have a good education but other levies … that’s above and beyond what school boards are supposed to get,” he said. “If nobody complains, it’s a freebie every year."
The public comment section at McGregor School Board is time-limited and Sorenson noted, “I thank you for coming in and voicing your concerns.”
Truth in Taxation
The board held its annual Truth in Taxation meeting and Dalchow presented a slideshow.
Some important information from Dalchow’s presentation was that:
• The final levy cannot be more than the preliminary levy from September
• The approved levy will not go into effect until the 2023 or 2024 budget
• Total expenses for the year are $16.2 million, which is mostly from the building’s upgrades
• In comparison to last year, the levy went up 1.8%
The levy was approved at $1.4 million with unanimous support by the council.
Budget Revision
“When we set our original budget, it was in March of last year. So there have been a lot of changes that have been made since then,” said Dalchow.
This new budget was adjusted for current staffing levels and head counts, a bus purchase, a diesel fuel increase of about 30% and an electric budget increase of about 15%.
The school board approved the budget.
Superintendent Report
Jay Pittman is the new cook and food service director. Pittman recently had a meeting with the board’s student representatives. Superintendent Brad Johnson explained that the group has set up a monthly meeting to provide input on the food being served. Pittman is working on posting the meals’ calorie count and protein content for students and parents to view.
Pittman manages some delivery delays, where menus have to be reworked. And sometimes, students are upset.
“Oh boy, that chicken sandwich,” remembered Pittman. “When it didn’t show up, I paid hell for that ... I thought the 6-year-olds were going to kill me,” he laughed.
For the recent conferences held at McGregor, Johnson estimated that around 65% of families showed up for the elementary school. In comparison, the high school had around 16% of families in attendance.
Re-Background Checks
The council discussed the process of re-background checking employees and volunteers in the district.
According to Kristi Pelto, some other schools do a second background check on someone who has left and returned. The benefit of re-background checking people within the school is added security and safety. The drawback is the cost: at $15 every time a background check needs to be run.
Other concerns are the different levels of volunteers and who should be included in the background checking process, like parents chaperoning a field trip for a day, musicians playing music during a program and concession stand volunteers.
Other business
Local nonprofit Ruby’s Pantry donated $500 toward student lunch accounts.
The resignations of Broderick Simonson and Helen Olson were approved during the meeting.
For students with unpaid meal charges, some schools will replace a menu meal with a different meal, like a sandwich. This is not a process McGregor uses. However, it is now in the official policy that students with unpaid meal charges are prohibited from receiving this different meal.
The next McGregor School Board meeting will be a work session on Monday, Dec. 12 and a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 19.
