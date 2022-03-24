Aitkin County’s Natural Resources Advisory Committee recommended at an earlier meeting that the county salvage a hand-hewn cabin at the donated Vispo recreation area and also build a pavilion for public gatherings.
Interim County Land Commissioner, Dennis Thompson, proceeded to implement those recommendations. Architectural drawings were made of a pavilion structure; estimates for building materials were obtained and a grant proposal was prepared.
The grant proposal required a match from the county, but when the cost of materials was in hand, Thompson decided to wait until a later date to submit the proposal.
“The land department would welcome suggestions for possible funding sources for the project. They had already approached the county board with a request to be considered for ARPA, funds, but the project did not rank high enough with committee of the whole, department heads and the county board,” Thompson reported.
At that point, committee members began a discussion about whether local materials could be used to make the structure, whether it could be kiln dried locally to save money and whether it could be made from local steam-treated lumber.
Local businesses could collaborate and the county land department could get some recognition for supporting local wood businesses, one member suggested.
Thompson thanked members for the ideas and said the discussion could be continued at a future meeting.
PROMOTING ATV TRAIL SYSTEM
Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator, Mark Jeffers, introduced himself to the NRAC. Since June, Jeffers has been working with Thompson on an economic development plan for the county. Housing, broadband and taking care of existing businesses are high on the list of priority actions. A big part of Jeffers’ task is creating a branding story to use in marketing Aitkin County.
“We have resources in Aitkin County that are very important to us, such as river and ATV trail systems,” Jeffers said.
“Recreation and tourism are what we want to focus on to enhance that quality of life that will bring people in. We will continue to work on those goals and I am here to support any economic development-related actions that are on the agenda,” Jeffers said.
There is an advertisement in Minnesota Wheelin’ ATV magazine for the Northwoods Trail System. The land department put together the promotion. Jeffers does have marketing and advertising experience and would be happy to help with initiatives like that in the future.
Jeffers spoke about the importance of the county’s broadband internet infrastructure.
“The service providers are all either for-profit or cooperative models and we are in an area with a for-profit internet service provider and they have established ways to make those decisions (about where to prioritize installation),” Jeffers said.
It would take an estimated $65 million to get the needed broadband to all areas of Aitkin County.
“We are a long way from that,” said Jeffers.
FOREST STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL AUDIT
The annual Forest Stewardship Council audit of Aitkin County’s forest management took place on March 11. The audit consisted of a half-day Zoom meeting with an auditor from Preferred by Nature. The auditors look at the timber management as well as the economic and social aspects of county land management. In the southern part of the county, five of six sites visited were active with loggers working. The audit team took a look at a site that was prepped for red pine planting this spring. Everything looked good on initial inspection by the auditor.
“It appears we will be coming through the audit with flying colors; this will be our eighth year in a row without any non-conformances with the standard being identified,” Thompson said.
When the official final audit report comes out, Thompson will share that with the committee.
Thompson closed his comments on the audit with a short explanation of the history and purpose of FSC certification.
PARKS AND TRAILS REPORT
Parks are closed for the winter, but reservations opened the first of January for spring and summer. Visitors started making reservations right away at the beginning of the year.
ATV trail maintenance is on pause until the snow melts. About $400,000 in general investment account money flowed through the county land department to ATV trail clubs that are doing the maintenance. Some trails had to be widened to accommodate the wider ATVs that some people are using now. Twenty-five percent of the trails might be called too narrow for the modern machines. A contractor has been working on trails and some of the puncheon trails and bridge crossings have also been getting some maintenance.
Maintenance-grant writing is completed and is now sitting with state agencies for funding placements and adjustments.
Mile markers are being added and continue to be updated for modern users, adding QR codes to signs, for example. Aitkin County is starting to get some recognition for its vehicle-counter experiment; there should be an article highlighting that coming out in Wheelin’ next month, Thompson said.
The base has been good on snowmobile trails, which has been attracting users to snowmobile and cross country ski trails. Those have been in good shape and are getting a lot of use.
Johnson also reported on the Vispo cabin. The old cabin sits on land that was donated to the county. The cabin was in rough shape and in an effort to preserve it, the cabin was moved onto a slab on the same site and re-roofed. Some work on roof and trim still has to happen. The Vispo area is getting a lot of use for cross country skiing and sledding hills, so this cabin will be a good addition for the users. The majority of calls that come in to the county about trail grooming are about the Vispo recreation area.
Galen Tveit said people are complaining about snowmobiles in the road ditches; he is concerned that could affect drainage in the spring. Tveit is also concerned about safety issues. Thompson suggested directing complaints to snowmobile clubs, since the county does not groom any snowmobile trails.
Frank Turnock updated the group about upcoming ATV training. The dates and locations are available on the Minnesota DNR website, as is detailed information about the training sessions.
“There’s an online portion that candidates must complete ahead of time,” said Turnock.
ATV trails open May 15 if they are passable. The Soo Line is open to ATVs at all times UNLESS there is groomable snow.
Anne Marcotte spoke to committee members about the new Huber Frontier oriented-strand board facility going in at Cohasset. There were 300 pages of public comments on the preliminary environmental assessment for the mill.
Marcotte said the Cohasset City Council meeting voted last year to go ahead with the Huber development. The Northern Counties Land Use Coordinating Board, of which Marcotte is a member, submitted comments.
“There is lots of political support. The rationale of support was timber and economic development,” said Marcotte.
Huber corporate leaders assured NCLUCB that they are very concerned about the northern Minnesota environment.
PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES
Marcotte reported that Tom Bakk and Rob Ecklund brought a PILT bill to the tax committee during the session. There were many expressions of support.
“Potentially a lot of money will come to Aitkin County for PILT,” Marcotte said. “We showed clearly that our northern lands that have 90% of PILT lands only get 40% of the PILT payments because we don’t have our lands valued. Legislators were receptive and impressed by the data.”
Marcotte is hopeful the issue will be in the omnibus bill. The authors’ position was enhanced by the fact that the advocates were not proposing taking any payments from other units of government that get them now.
Talon Metals will be on the agenda for the NRAC April 11 meeting; barring any additional conflicts with school groups at Long Lake, that meeting will be in the dining hall at LLCC. Thompson is hoping to have a NRAC forest tour in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.