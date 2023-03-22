Garrison City Hall

“We have way too much city-owned property that we maintain,” said Mayor Loren Larson during a Garrison City Council meeting held on March 14. 

Larson proposed that the city of Garrison put the city hall building up for sale or lease and move the offices to the sewer district office building. “It would save us a lot of money,” said the mayor. “Whether we lease it or sell the property, it would get this property off from the maintenance, utilities and so forth, and put this property on the tax roll.”

