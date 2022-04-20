Bids were opened for the water tower refurbishing project at 7 a.m. on April 19.
The city is applying for a micro loan to help with the cost of the water tower project; that application will be ready for council members’ review at the April 26 regular meeting of the council, clerk Tami Meyer told council members.
LODGING TAX
There is a public hearing at 6 p.m. April 26, prior to the regular council meeting at city hall, to hear comments on the city’s proposed lodging tax.
POLICE DEPARTMENT
Candidate Hill City police officers Bill Geise and Ryan Kingsley both passed their background checks and have taken the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory (MMPI) test, so they will be ready to start work.
MMPI is the most widely used and researched clinical assessment tool used by mental health professionals to help diagnose mental health disorders. It has also been used as a screening instrument for certain professions, especially high-risk jobs.
Meanwhile, Officer Erik Skahl is going through Basic Leadership training with the U.S. Army. Public Safety Director Ron Saxton commented that his training would provide a benefit to Hill City.
Council member Dan Kingsley asked Saxton to consider the feasibility of adding electric vehicles to the fleet in the future.
At 5:45 p.m. on April 26, there will be a public hearing at city hall about the city’s application for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant to help pay for police department equipment needs.
CITY HALL
Hill City’s City Hall is in need of some maintenance and repairs. Council members are going to be getting estimates on restaining or replacing the exterior siding.
Paint and flooring inside the building is also in need of an update.
EASTER EGG HUNT
The city’s Parks and Recreation committee put on an Easter Egg hunt for area youth on April 16.
The next regular meeting of the city council will be April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Hill City City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.