Water seems to be a hot topic these days for Aitkin County. The May 10 meeting of the Hill City City Council was no exception.
WATER TOWER PROJECT
The council held a work session before the regular meeting concerning the funding/payment options for the water tower refurbishing project. The project includes updating, painting and the installation of a circulating pump to prevent damage from freezing.
Several types of loans were discussed for the project which would have an approximately total cost of $450,000. Micro- and midi-loans were looked at to determine which would be best for repayment options and insurance rates. Council member Dave Lange said it would be in the city’s best interest to move forward quickly with the changing interest rates. “The sooner the better,” said Lange. “We stand to see significant savings if we do.”
Along with a loan for about $250,000 of the project costs, the council plans pulling funds from the general water fund and paying that back with money from the CD. “We are not looking at raising fees in order to pay for this project,” said council member Dan Kingsley.
CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
A Capital Improvement Project (CIP) list was handed out to the council and audience members along with detailed map printouts by Municipal Project Manager at SEH, Bob Beaver. SEH is an engineering, architectural, environmental and planning company that helps government, industrial and commercial clients find answers to complex challenges.
The list is in the beginning stages and not all information is yet available for the projects. The improvement projects list includes items such as: an airport fence, trail repairs, street repair to sanitary sewer and water reconstruction.
BEERBOWER VETERANS PARK
During the public forum, a man in attendance spoke about another slate with 102 names nearing completion to add to the memorial at Beerbower Veterans Park. Bill Klennert then told the council about 5-foot saw blade signage for the park that was to be complete by Memorial Day and asked if the city would be able to hang it.
COMMUNITY GARDEN
The Hill City Community Garden committee had a bit of confusion concerning a bid for the garden fencing. What was thought to be a bid for fencing around the entire garden was actually a bid for one panel/side of fencing. Funding for completing the fence was discussed along with a gazebo/shed that comes in a kit that the committee will need assistance to build.
The garden is accepting plot reservations. Those interested may contact City Clerk Tami Meyer at 218-697-2301 or email tmeyer@hillcity-mn.com. The garden is located west of the intersection of Ione Avenue NE and N. Main Street across from Trinity Lutheran Church.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety Director Ron Saxton asked for an increase in the budget for his department to allow for training and more officer coverage, especially during the busy summer season.
“I’d like to see our reputation moving ahead in a positive way,” said Council Member Lin Benson. “I’d like to give Ron the support that he needs.”
Kingsley did not feel the same way. “I’d like to see the department operate as it was set up for the year,” said Kingsley.
A motion was made to grant Saxton’s request for an additional $10,000 for staffing. The council voted in favor with the exception of Kingsley.
OTHER BUSINESS
Trevor Lindbloom, quality coordinator at Enbridge Energy, was at the meeting to present the council with a plaque from Enbridge.
Mayor Sean Lathrop will check into policies of other cities similar in size to Hill City to see if the council pay for members is comparable or needs to be adjusted.
Hill City School received tree seedlings to plant and the city is looking at replacement of 10-12 trees in the city. Hill City may qualify for the Tree City USA program. The program provides framework to maintain and grow tree cover. More information can be found at www.arborday.org/pro
grams/treecityusa/.
Fourth of July events are being planned, including a softball tournament and parade along with other events. Grand marshals have yet to be decided.
The city has advertised on its Facebook page for quotes for the cleaning of city hall and the community room. The current (at meeting time) cleaning company had raised its rates significantly.
George Casper gave the maintenance/water/sewer/parks/airport/streets update to the council. Casper told the council of some potholes needing repair, hydrant flushing and a broken sewer line that appears to have come from the main sewer line.
The fire department had pump testing performed on its trucks with two of three passing.
City of Hill City Council minutes can be found at its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064666639695.
The next meeting of the Hill City Council will be a work session May 24 at 5 p.m.
