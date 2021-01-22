Mark Wedel, a member of the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners for 15 years, was elected the board’s chairman at the Jan. 5 meeting.
The previous chair, Bill Pratt, lost in the November elections, and the post is re-elected yearly.
“It’s always an honor being elected board chair,” said Wedel, who has served in the position 10 of his 15 years on the board, from 2008-2018.
Both Wedel and fellow commissioner Anne Marcotte were nominated for the position.
The two were tied at two votes apiece when Commissioner Don Niemi broke the tie.
“This is hard for me,” Niemi said, commenting that Wedel would be closer and have better availability before casting his vote for Wedel.
Marcotte was then the only nominee for vice-chair.
After the vote, Wedel joked, “Back in the saddle again.”
In addition to his time on the Aitkin County Board, Wedel served seven years as the Aitkin School Board chair and served 12 years as mayor of Aitkin.
“I tend to draw from my experience,” Wedel said.
Aitkin County will be facing numerous challenges in 2021 between the continuing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and an expected $1 billion-plus deficit in the state of Minnesota budget.
“The county, along with other local units of government, relies heavily on State Program Aid,” Wedel said. “History has taught us that there are no guarantees these funds will be provided in their entirety to local governments.
“This poses a major problem considering our budgets and levies are already established,” he added. “We have experience and overcome challenges in the past and we will overcome them again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.