Creamery Parking Lot

Creamery lot located behind the Aitkin Independent Age

Parking for the businesses in Aitkin was a topic brought up at the Aug. 11 Economic Development (EDA) meeting, mainly, a proposed parking lot for the demolished creamery lot located behind the Aitkin Independent Age, The Beanery and Office Shop. 

Although the topic was brought up during the EDA meeting, financing for the parking lot did not turn out to be something coverable by the EDA. 

