Parking for the businesses in Aitkin was a topic brought up at the Aug. 11 Economic Development (EDA) meeting, mainly, a proposed parking lot for the demolished creamery lot located behind the Aitkin Independent Age, The Beanery and Office Shop.
Although the topic was brought up during the EDA meeting, financing for the parking lot did not turn out to be something coverable by the EDA.
“It was my understanding that the city purchased the lot with the intent to build a parking lot there with, hopefully, the help of the EDA. But after doing some research, I’ve also acknowledged that the EDA doesn’t necessarily fund city projects,” said city council member Leeann Moriarty. This is due to the bylaws that specifically excluded funding governmental entities.
In 2019, $60,000 worth of funds from the EDA line of the Aitkin budget were transferred to the city line of the budget to purchase the lot because the city of Aitkin did not have money available.
Before the lot can be turned into parking, concrete needs to be removed and either gravel or concrete needs to be laid. Although no official bids have been placed, an engineering report stated that costs could be upward of $170,000. Other alternatives to possibly lower this cost would be to solicit bids or see if the street department could rent the necessary equipment.
Discussion of the parking lot was continued at the next council meeting which was on Aug. 15, details not available at press time.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
