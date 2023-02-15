Palisade City Council will be hosting an opening meeting before its regular meeting on Monday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m.
“I will be providing the doughnuts,” said Mayor Pam Nordstrom during a regular council meeting held on Feb. 7.
“Will there be chocolate associated with those doughnuts?” asked council member Dave Simons. “Just for you,” Nordstrom replied.
The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the community center next to the Palisade Fire Department at 48052 Nature Ave.
“No city business will be discussed during this first half hour until I open the meeting at 10 a.m.” Nordstrom noted. “We just thought it might be nice to do something fun community-wise.”
Muni updates
A new point of sale (POS) system will be used at the municipal liquor store, which has fewer fees than the current setup.
The new system is “more user-friendly and can save the city over $1,500 a year,” Nordstrom said.
The council approved switching over to the new system.
Also approved by the council for the muni was the reimbursement of $10 to muni manager Sharon Barnes for laundry, a new part-time bartender and payment for artwork at the liquor store.
Maintenance
Water usage for the city is down overall. “We actually used 640,000 gallons less than we did last year,” maintenance manager Jami Packer said. Also, this year Jami is going to the Minnesota Rural Water Conference.
SCI, a telecommunications company, will come out to Palisade and check for internet quality at the maintenance department and muni.
The snow plow seasonal employee wages were raised to $15 an hour.
Payment assistance
Starting in late January, Palisade became a vendor for Lakes and Pines. This non-profit organization can help residents with water bills. Assistance is based on income. More information can be found online at www.lakesandpines.org.
Dewitt’s updates
Council member Sharon Dewitt explained that the city would set up a depreciation account for the fire department.
A blood drive will be held at the community center. A date for this has yet to be set.
From March 28 through October, there will be a pop-up pantry at the community center. Paperwork is required for citizens who use this. More information will be available on Facebook.
Public comment
“I have a few more questions,” said area local Dick Ladd during the public comment section of the meeting.
“Salaries are $75 per meeting. Is this morning meeting considered one meeting and this afternoon one meeting? So, you get $75 for each meeting?” asked Ladd. “Yes,” replied the council.
Council member Barb Packer mentioned that there was discussion amongst the council about not accepting payments for some meetings, but it was not possible due to mandates. Ladd asked about condensing the meetings to save money.
Ladd also wanted to know if the liquor store was making money.
“Weekends are good,” Barnes said. “During the week is slow all over town. That’s kinda why I’ve been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, trying to keep the hours back.” The mayor also noted that the muni is “in the black.”
Ladd asked what was going on with the bathroom located at city hall. Council members replied, “there really isn’t one.”
“I was hoping to get it fixed to get rid of the satellite system down there so you can save $127 a month,” said Ladd.
Other business
On July 15, Berglund Park will be rented for the day for a party. Also this summer, the Lions Club will be using the park’s pavilion on the second Tuesday each month in the afternoon.
Jami ordered bulletin boards for the city. “The total cost is $1,258,” noted the mayor. Palisade City Council passed a motion to approve the payment.
The amount of $13,743 has been deposited into the bank account of the city of Palisade by Aitkin County for property taxes.
The city’s CD was moved from Security State Bank to Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union for a better rate.
A printer from city hall has been moved to the maintenance office.
The mayor thanked citizens for their patience regarding snow removal, as broken equipment and injuries created setbacks.
