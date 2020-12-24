Workman ready to take reins in city of Aitkin

After living in Illinois for a good portion of her life, Megan Workman married her husband Brett – and knew one day they would return to the Aitkin area.
“My husband’s father went to Aitkin High School,” she explained. “We have the fourth generation of Workmans here.
“It was always our plan to come back to Aitkin,” she added.
And now, after seven years of living in the area, Megan Workman is excited to begin a job that she has been considering for several years – that of mayor of Aitkin.
“I’ve always been interested,” Workman, 42, explained. “Just maybe it wasn’t the right time.
“Over the summer, I really started thinking hard about it,” she added.
Workman is a graduate of St. Anthony’s College of Nursing, and she has also earned a doctorate of nursing practice from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
She is in advanced practice at Riverwood Healthcare as a certified nurse widwife, who focuses on women’s health. Her interest is in Aitkin, she said, not necessarily in politics.
“I think (outgoing Mayor Gary Tibbitts) has done a good job,” she said. “I think a fresh perspective is a good thing.
“I always wonder what Aitkin will look like when (my kids are) older,” Workman added. “My goal is to make sure that Aitkin is a thriving town, respects its history, take care of its older population, take care of its younger population and is a comfortable place to raise a family.”
She said she wants good health choices, jobs and amenities for families to enjoy in the city, and added that Aitkin needs to address situations like handicapped accessibility, as well as its aging population.
“Getting to Paulbeck’s from the north end isn’t easy in the winter – especially if you have to walk,” she said.
She is hoping to helm continued improvements to the city park and to the various trails that run through Aitkin – work she credited Tibbitts for starting.
