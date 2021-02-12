The Aitkin County Health and Human Services department heard a report from Janet Watson of the county’s WRAP program Jan. 26.
WRAP, which stands for We Rally Around Parents, has been active in Aitkin County since 2016, providing parents with needed resources so children ages 0-5 have stability and consistency before heading into their school years.
The resources include housing, mental health services, budgeting, employment and transportation. A family resource coach – in Aitkin County’s case, Watson – meets with a parent or parents to determine the needs of a family and help them set up goals.
Watson explained that she goes through challenges and goals with each family and then handles referrals for various services, ranging on average of about 13 referrals. The goal, she said, is to see an increase of at least two points in each of the categories a family is rated in during that first meeting.
There is no income limit for participation and no cost to participate. Currently, Watson has a caseload of nine families.
Members of the county board praised her work, with chair Mark Wedel saying “what you’re doing is so important,” and vice-chair Anne Marcotte adding, “thank you for all you do.”
Commissioner Laurie Westerlund added, “It really helps to have the right person in these positions, and I think you’ve done a great job.”
Aitkin County Health and Human Services Director Cynthia Bennett also provided an update on the priorities that the Association of Minnesota Counties established for this legislative session.
At the top of the list was to allow the health and human services department to continue providing televisits with its clients.
According to Bennett, the change was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic but has worked well and resulted in a drop in expenses and travel time.
“It kind of benefited everyone all around,” Bennett said. “We want (the change) permanently on record.”
Bennett also said that the AMC is putting a priority on supporting county-based purchasing, or CBP.
As Bennett explained, “In 1997, a bipartisan coalition of legislators came together to pass landmark legislation establishing CBP in state law, giving counties special authority to select CBP for delivery of Minnesota Health Care Programs (MHCP) in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS).
“Since then, county owned and operated CBP plans have played a key role in delivering MHCP to tens of thousands of Minnesota residents across more than 20 counties,” she added. “CBP plans are successful in providing dependable access to care, enhancing health care quality, supporting health care innovation in underserved areas and coordinating with other county services for more cost-effective and resilient outcomes.”
At the meeting, Bennett said that all counties are in support of the program.
Other priorities include addressing the Minnesota Department of Human Services structure, billing issues that date back at least two years and the Minnesota Eligibility Technology System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.