John Munter is running for Congress in the DFL Aug. 9 primary and submitted this information.
I graduated from Duluth East High School, UMD and the University of Dubuque, Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree. I retired from Delta after 17 years with a union pension and live on a hobby farm in Warba.
Copper-nickel mining can’t be done ecologically. Copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese could be harvested off the Pacific Ocean floor between Mexico and Hawaii. There are billions of tons of nodules that can be removed with robotic machines.
The American people think abortion should be legal in the first trimester but not in the last trimester. The FDA should legalize the abortion pill over the counter.
Covid vaccines have saved lives and serious illness but should not be given to children for whom there is no risk of death.
Trans youth should be supported but chemical/surgical interventions shouldn’t be legal for minors. There is a large de-transition community not counted in the trans statistics. There are many variables.
The next Congress member cannot do much, individually, about inflation or the price of gas. The focus should be on the historical engine of middle class wealth-building which is housing—thereby bringing down property tax valuations. No down payment mortgages can be obtained in rural cities and towns such as in Grand Rapids with 11,000 people.
Interstate-35 in Duluth can be downsized to provide much more affordable housing by the lake where folks can walk, bus, bike without need of a car.
I feel my platform is the adult and responsible platform.
