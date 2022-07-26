Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction on July 29 at 10 a.m. just outside of the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel St., Brainerd. Over 200 tracts will be offered for sale at public auction. The vast majority of these tracts have had the starting bid price reduced by 25%. Properties are located throughout Crow Wing County, from the Mille Lacs Lake area in Garrison, all of the way to Ideal Township, with many lots in Breezy Point, Brainerd and Crosby. Among the 200+ tracts available on the auction, 21 are waterfront properties and 29 are greater than 20 acres in size.
Properties offered for sale can be searched through an interactive map application available tat: https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/. This application provides detailed information about location, size and starting bid price for all 200+ tracts to be offered at auction. Interested buyers may also contact land services staff at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us for more information.
“These tax-forfeited properties have been selling fast over the past couple of years,” said Ryan Simonson, environmental services supervisor. “Whether people are interested in sites for building, seasonal use or recreation, there are a variety of tracts available for purchase throughout Crow Wing County.”
Additionally, properties offered at auction in prior years that remain unsold are available for direct purchase any time over-the-counter. Information on how to purchase these properties is available by contacting the Land Services Department or by searching “land sale” on the county webpage. These properties are also viewable through the interactive map.
Crow Wing County Land Services manages 105,000 acres of forest land for timber production and diverse recreational opportunities for multiple users. The sale of timber at public auctions funds the county’s management of these lands, while providing revenues to local communities. County forest lands are managed to strict environmental standards established by both the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.