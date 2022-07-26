Crow Wing County will hold a public land sale auction on July 29 at 10 a.m. just outside of the Land Services Building located at 322 Laurel St., Brainerd. Over 200 tracts will be offered for sale at public auction. The vast majority of these tracts have had the starting bid price reduced by 25%. Properties are located throughout Crow Wing County, from the Mille Lacs Lake area in Garrison, all of the way to Ideal Township, with many lots in Breezy Point, Brainerd and Crosby. Among the 200+ tracts available on the auction, 21 are waterfront properties and 29 are greater than 20 acres in size.

Properties offered for sale can be searched through an interactive map application available tat: https://taxforfeit.crowwing.us/. This application provides detailed information about location, size and starting bid price for all 200+ tracts to be offered at auction. Interested buyers may also contact land services staff at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us for more information.

