While many Minnesotans are driving smart, many are still driving too fast. Speed was the largest contributing factor in fatal traffic crashes during the 100 deadliest days last summer (Memorial Day to Labor Day).
Deadly dangers
While getting a ticket may be a primary concern when exceeding the speed limit, drivers should worry about far more dangerous consequences:
In 2021, 166 motorists died in speed-related crashes (preliminary), the most since 2003 (195).
During the 100 deadliest days in the past five years (2017-2021), preliminary numbers show that 196 people lost their lives in speed-related crashes.
Through June 19, preliminary numbers show speed-related deaths are 45% less than at this time last year, but 13% more than in 2020, and 57% more than in 2019.
The 488 traffic fatalities in 2021 (preliminary) are the most since 2007 (510), with speed contributing to 34% of those fatalities.
Speed-related traffic fatalities
166 in 2021; 122 in 2020; 75 in 2019; 113 in 2018; 88 in 2017.
The Minnesota State Patrol cited 33,365 motorists for speeding through June 6 of this year.
Reduce speed
Reducing speed makes a difference:
It gives the driver more vehicle control; allows the driver to respond more quickly to road situations; decreases the severity of the impact during a crash.
Give some space
Motorists should keep a three-second following distance to allow for safe stopping and reaction to other vehicles.
It takes more than the length of a football field to stop when traveling at 60 miles per hour.
Remembering
DPS is scrolling the names of fatal crash victims at dps.mn.gov, a somber reminder of lives lost due to decisions such as driving impaired, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and distracted driving. Minnesotans can prevent tragedy for themselves and others by planning a sober ride, buckling up, obeying the speed limit and paying attention.
