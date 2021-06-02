1,000 Grandmothers tell Guida,‘Stop Line 3’

In a letter delivered by hand at the Aitkin County Sheriff’s department, a group of about 30 members of a national group called ‘1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations’ called on Sheriff Guida and local authorities to “stop protecting Enbridge’s interests and instead protect the communities, the economy, and the integrity of this land and its beautiful, pristine waters.”
One group leader, Maureen Katz, came from Berkley, California to support water protectors in northern Minnesota.
“We are here because as grandmothers, it is our responsibility to care for future generations.
Some of us have family roots here; some of us are from far away. We come from cities and farms and indigenous reserves. All of us want a world where our grandchildren – and yours–can swim in clean lakes and fish in clear waters,” the letter stated.
The full text of the letter delivered to Governor Tim Walz and other Minnesota leaders can be found on the 1000 Grandmothers website at www.1000grandmothers.com.
The grandmothers picketed outside the Aitkin County Courthouse on Monday afternoon, carrying banners bearing messages about the threat to future generations from climate change caused in part by the ubiquitous use of fossil fuels.
They are particularly concerned about the transport of tar sands oil, which is one product that Enbridge is contracted to transport in its proposed Line 3 replacement pipeline.
“Tar sands oil is some of the dirtiest on the planet, and its extraction has a huge cost – dead zones instead of boreal forests, cancer clusters in downstream communities and increased carbon load on the planet,” read the letter. “And Enbridge has a terrible safety record.... has been credited with hundreds of leaks in its pipelines, including the largest inland oil spill on record near Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2010.
We are here to stand with the Anishinaabe people who have tended this land for tens of thousands of years, and who have taken the lead in this struggle. And we are here to stand with all the water protectors who have put themselves on the line to protect the land and water.”
After their action at the courthouse, the grandmothers went to St. John’s Lutheran Church on Third St. NW.
