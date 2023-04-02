Cadets in the State Patrol’s 66th graduating class began training at Camp Ripley on Jan. 9. Because all of the cadets are experienced traffic safety officers, the training was shortened from 14 weeks to 10 weeks. It included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.
After graduation, cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on June 21.
Twelve new troopers will graduate from the State Patrol’s first Experienced Traffic Safety Officer Academy. All of the cadets have at least two years of sworn full-time experience as a police officer or sheriff’s deputy and have proven traffic safety experience.
Interesting facts about a few of the cadets:
Seth Kuhn, a former Hubbard County sergeant, ran half a mile to a neighbor’s house for help after a tree fell on his dad. He was just 5 years old at the time. His actions saved his dad’s life.
Alex Tokar, a former Mille Lacs County sergeant, delivered a baby while on duty and held it until paramedics arrived.
Darin Vossen, a former St. Cloud police officer, competes in Olympic weight lifting. In 2022, he won a national championship and a world championship while setting national records in the snatch and clean and jerk lifts for his division.
