Cadets in the State Patrol’s 66th graduating class began training at Camp Ripley on Jan. 9. Because all of the cadets are experienced traffic safety officers, the training was shortened from 14 weeks to 10 weeks. It included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.

After graduation, cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on June 21.

