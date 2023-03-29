After 20 years of working in a health care leadership role at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Liz Dean made the bold decision to pursue an exciting endeavor.
Dean has launched an executive coaching and consulting firm. LDean Coaching helps businesses, schools and health care organizations realize growth and success through a unique model, which combines the art of human behavior with the science of
strategy. “It goes without saying that what helps people helps businesses,” explained Dean.
Accomplished and resourceful
Aside from her two decades of work experience, Dean brings an impressive list of credentials to her business. She holds Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Community Health degrees along with certifications as an International Coaching Federation Business & Life Coach, Emotional Intelligence Coach and Innovation 90 Coach. Dean is a fellow of the Harvard Institute of Coaching and holds certifications in IDEO Business
Innovation, Strategy Management and Disruptive Strategy.
Innovative solutions
“Throughout my career, I’ve seen the unrealized potential in people and untapped opportunities in organizations,” said Dean. “There’s a strange acceptance of the status quo, especially in rural communities, which inspired me to develop a new model to help businesses and people. I am honored to work with companies and leaders across the U.S. and internationally to help them unlock potential and tap into innovative strategies that will elevate their success.”
Dean pointed out her cutting edge services answer a clear need, citing trends such as nearly six of 10 teams are underperforming in today’s workplace, the success rate of implementing traditional strategies is a staggering low of 10%-40%, and on average, 80% of employees are not engaged. “It’s clear today’s organizations need to optimize for higher degrees of success. Traditional strategy yields unsatisfactory outcomes at best,” reiterated Dean. “Many of our clients have previously tried different solutions but still felt defeated and stagnant, leading to frustration and disappointment.”
A primary goal of Dean’s efforts is to encourage clients to think “outside the box” and take the initiative to put new systems in place in order to drive positive and sustainable change. “By investing in upward trends like leadership and team coaching and disruptive strategies, you can start to push boundaries and increase the success of your business in unexpected ways,” said Dean.
Dean provides a comprehensive set of services, many of which can be delivered virtually. They include addressing complex problems and identifying new possibilities quickly and effectively; transforming how teams are led by creating high-performing, cohesive teams to meet today’s needs and discovering contemporary ways to lead in a rapidly changing environment.
Firmly rooted in her
community
Dean was born and raised in McGregor and graduated in 1993. She attended college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and began her career in St. Paul with the American Cancer Society. Shortly thereafter, Dean received a call from a friend who worked at Aitkin County Health and Human Services about a posting for the first-ever job as a health educator, a perfect fit for Dean since this was the focus of her undergraduate degree.
Had Dean stepped into a time machine traveling into the future at this point, she would not have selected returning to her hometown and community as her ideal destination. Looking back, however, she says she is happy she did. “It is such a blessing to raise a family here,” said Dean. “Rural communities are amazing places to live.”
“As an optimist and lifelong learner, I firmly believe we design our success by setting goals and working hard toward them,” noted Dean. After losing her father at the young age of 60 to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), a rare neurodegenerative disease, and her mother at the age of 70 to a brain aneurysm, Dean was firmly reminded life is too short not to pursue your dreams.
“If you have goals that will help others, there is no better time than now to take action!” exclaimed Dean. “I have always loved helping people accelerate their success and push beyond the status quo and I believe success without health and happiness isn’t true success. That’s why I’m so passionate about helping leaders, their teams and organizations.” Through launching her consulting business, Dean has realized positive effects in her own life. “I now have more time for my faith, family and health,” explained Dean, “So, I truly do practice what I preach.”
Passionate about and proud of her upbringing, Dean said her grandparents started several businesses back in the ’20s in McGregor. Her father led the effort to bring a health care clinic to McGregor in the ’70s and her in-laws owned Pier 65 in McGregor for 23 years. Bill Dean, Liz’s husband, and Liz have owned Dean Masonry & Concrete for 23 years. In addition to Dean’s commitment to health care at Riverwood, she also served on the McGregor School Board for five years. The Deans live in McGregor and have two children, Drew and Paige.
“Taking the risk to venture off (and launch her business) can be intimidating at first glance, but if we all take steps toward our dreams every day, think of how many extraordinary accomplishments could be achieved! It takes courage, hard work, focus and dedication, and most importantly, support from those around us to achieve our goals,” noted Dean.
Bringing her community
up to speed
With Dean fully invested in her community, her consulting firm has been working with the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce to help offer solutions for its members, including increasing awareness of the chamber board’s effectiveness; defining team improvement strategies and enhancing clarity of the chamber’s vision, purpose and key strategies in order to boost success. Dean will be extending her services to individual chamber members to provide support in the areas of business growth through leadership, team building and innovation. Dean recently presented at the chamber’s 2023 annual dinner.
A first-of-its-kind Innovation in Teamwork pilot program with PartnerED Consultants is another of Dean’s undertakings. The collaboration involves working with a company based out of the United Kingdom and Australia and five Minnesota schools, including the McGregor School and others from the Twin Cities metro area.
Dean has also stepped back into the field of health care and is in the early stages of launching a similar Teamwork pilot project in health care, where her experience in public education will prove beneficial.
“It fills my heart to help others,” emphasized Dean, who shared positive feedback from a CEO. “Liz is incredible and inspiring to our company and me.” Another comment from a client noted, “Liz has such a gift of inspiring people to keep moving and growing. She helps unearth that path with such compassion, joy and support.”
“Clients love the leadership and team coaching and strategies that push the boundaries and increase results in surprising ways,” noted Dean. “What I’m finding is that a lot of people are stuck,” concluded Dean. “These intelligent, gifted and successful people need a thought partner to help them unlock new potential and map the path forward. I’ve blended many evidence-based solutions into one process due to my diverse education and numerous credentials. It works and it’s so rewarding for clients.”
To set up a consultation or for more information, contact Coach Liz Dean at 218-821-4891 or by email at liz@ldeancoaching.com. Dean also has Facebook and LinkedIn pages, Liz Dean Growth Coach, and a website, www.LDeanCoaching.com.
