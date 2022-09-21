Bruce Breun at his retirement

Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun at his retirement celebration Sept. 11.

 Garrison Fire and Rescue

Longtime Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun retired Sept. 11. At the Aug. 9 Garrison City Council meeting, Mayor Loren Larson thanked Breun for his many years of service and dedication to the fire department.

Garrison Fire and Rescue  serves Aitkin, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs counties. On the group’s Facebook page on Sept. 11 was a posted tribute to his years of service:

